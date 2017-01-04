Two young girls credited with saving mom's life during seizure

Eight-year-old Shalaya Mathis and her seven-year-old sister Zoey were painting their nails early Monday morning when they heard a thud. It was their mother, who had fallen off her bed.

"I was like what is happening to her?" Shalaya said.

"I bit my lip, bit my tongue, got a black eye," said Kim Mathis, the mother.

Kim was having a seizure and it wasn't the first one.

"It didn't take long to put one and two together," she said. "I had had a seizure but then they corrected me and said no mommy you had four."

The girls had never witnessed their mom having a seizure before so they didn’t know what was going on. Kim was just diagnosed with Epilepsy and the seizures began last year. She called a friend to come over but had another seizure right after she hung up the phone.

That’s when the girls jumped into action, grabbing her phone off the bed and calling 911.

"They were saying what is your street number, what's your house number, is it Thornwood Lane, is your mom’s name Kim Mathis…" explained Zoey.

All questions the girls knew the answers to, which surprised mom since the family had just moved to their new home less than two months ago.

"For them to pick up on the address and direct the medical personnel to help their mother - outstanding," Kim said.

During the 13 minute phone call, the girls admit there was some confusion at times.

"They was like looking around like whose house are we supposed to go to? I'm like I'm over here unlocking the door. I'm like come upstairs please. They over there still looking around, I'm like oh my goodness!" Shalaya explained.

The medical personnel was able to locate them and took Kim to the hospital where she came to and realized that her girls saved her life.

"I'm so grateful to them because had they not been here, who's to say I'd be here today."

