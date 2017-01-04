Zoo Atlanta closes 2016 out with a bang

Zoo Atlanta closed out 2016 with nearly 1 million visitors.

This attendance record surpasses only one other time in 2000.

"This is a huge milestone for Zoo Atlanta. It's exciting to be able to celebrate an attendance record at a start of a new year and a new era for the Zoo,"said Raymond B. King, President and CEO. " We're honored that the Zoo continues to grow in importance in its community. This growth means that many more individuals and families are being introduced to all that the Zoo has to offer, especially in terms of education and conservation. That's our mission and that's why the Zoo's here."

In the past year Zoo Atlanta had several highlights that brought in a large number of people.In September twin pandas Ya Lun and Xi Lun were born.Another significant arrival in September was another grandchild for the legendary late Willie B. the gorilla with the birth of an infant born to Kudzoo.

Throughout the year there were several other births including two Angolan colobus monkeys, chinchilla kits, and Burmese star tortoises.

Along with the arrival of many animals, Zoo Atlanta launched it's first Safari Day Camp Scholarship Program and a Conservation Program for wildlife which donates 25 cents of every Zoo admission to field conservation projects.

The Zoo attendance has grown significantly over the years and it hopes to continue this growth in the future.

