How often does Atlanta see snow?

If you're wondering how often Atlanta sees snow each year, the numbers are very low!

When was our last snow?

It's been almost a year since Atlanta last saw measurable snowfall. The last time we received more than a trace of snow was on Jan. 23, 2016 when 0.1 inches of snow fell.

Snow days

Atlanta only sees an average of two snow days per year! We average one snow day in January and another in February. That's it.

The most number of snow days on record in Atlanta was seven in 1968.

2016 - 2 snow days

2015 - no snow days

2014 - 3 snow days

2013 - 1 snow day

2012 - no snow days

A snow day is when there's at least 0.1 of frozen precipitation.

Average snowfall

Atlanta sees an average of 1.9 inches of snow each year, based on data since records have been kept. Our measurable snowfall typically occurs in January, February, March and December.

January - 0.8 inches

February - 0.5 inches

March - 0.4 inches

December - 0.2 inches

