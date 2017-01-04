Runaway llama caught in Athens - CBS46 News

Runaway llama caught in Athens

By WGCL Digital Team
Source: Oconee County Sheriff's Office
ATHENS, GA (CBS46) -

A runaway llama is no longer on the lam.

Chopper 46 was live over the Athens area where Sheriff's deputies caught the runaway animal.

The llama was on the loose late Wednesday afternoon. After it was caught, it was placed into a van.

