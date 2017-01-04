Gov. Deal declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm

Gov. Nathan Deal says 79 counties in Georgia will be under a state of emergency at noon Friday ahead of our expected winter storm. The state of emergency includes all of metro Atlanta.

MORE: Snow likely in metro Atlanta

“I am issuing this executive order to implement protective measures to ensure the public health, preserve the safety of the public, keep property damage to a minimum and to minimize the social and economic impacts of this event on the citizens of Georgia,” said Deal. “We will continue monitoring the forecast models and make appropriate adjustments as necessary. Georgians should stay calm, make the appropriate preparations and stay aware of a potential change in weather conditions.”

Deal says state government officers will remain open on Friday.

The 79 counties include Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Columbia, Coweta, Crawford, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Elbert, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Franklin, Fulton, Gilmer, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Habersham, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Hart, Heard, Henry, Jackson, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Lincoln, Lumpkin, Madison, McDuffie, Meriwether, Monroe, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Putnam, Rabun, Richmond, Rockdale, Spalding, Stephens, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, White, Whitfield and Wilkes.

Metro Atlanta schools prepare for winter weather

It was a typical school day at Briar Vista Elementary in DeKalb County on Thursday and some are wondering if it’s the calm before the storm.

“The storm for me feels like this is probably something that we won’t get any severe weather with,” Parent Lisa Lake.

“We’ll deal with it in the morning. If we drive, we can’t drive,” Parent Larry Stroud said.

Some parents are predicting nothing at all, others are more worried.

“I’m concerned because of the catastrophe many years ago. On that day I made the executive decision to keep my son home and I’m glad I did,” parent Letoya Turner Jackson said.

So what will she do this time around?

"It depends on what the 46 weatherman says,” Jackson said.

Actually, DeKalb County has its own weather response team. They monitor the weather, communicate with other school systems and consult with Georgia’s Emergency Management Agency. The team then makes a recommendation to the superintendent regarding school cancellations and closings and the superintendent makes the final decision.

“My thing is what’s going to happen at noon when everybody gets that call to hit the freeway and we get another situation. So I feel better knowing that they have a process,” Jackson said.

“After that last ice storm, some things really happened for the good where now there is a team that is going to take precedence and make sure that our students are a little bit more taken care of than last time so I feel a little bit more hope with that,” Lake said.

CBS46 contacted other metro Atlanta school districts, including Cobb, Gwinnett, Fulton and City of Atlanta and they all have a similar process involving a weather response team for cancelling or closing school.

As for Fulton County, students are still on break and out of school this week.

GDOT preps for winter weather

The Georgia Department of Transportation is working days ahead of winter weather to make sure they are ready.

"In the metro area we have ten 5,000 gallon tanker trucks to treat the interstate," GDOT Maintenance Engineer Dale Bradley said.

CBS46 found crews filling up those tanker trucks with brine which is a salt and water mixture. Other trucks are equipped with snow plows and salt spreaders. The drivers already know their routes.

"They are assigned specific locations around the metro location and they plow those routes over and over and treat them," Bradley said.

Pre-treating roads with brine is something new for GDOT since the 2014 snow storm that left drivers stranded on area roads.

"We are trying to pre-treat before the storm, but at the same time close enough to the storm that if it does come in as heavy rain we don't get a lot of it washed off," Bradley said.

Another new technique for GDOT is actually monitoring the road temperature.

"We've put weather sensors in as far as pavement temperature so I can actually monitor the pavement temperature and see where we are starting to have issues and where we could potential have freezing conditions and we can make sure we have proper treatment in those areas," Bradley said.

Drivers say they feel confident things will be okay.

"We are Atlanta so we don't do this everyday like other places but I think they do a good job," driver Andrea Smith said.

Delta to allow flight changes

Delta Air Lines announced that they will allow some flight changes due to the winter storm. Click here to read more.

Atlantans stock up on supplies for winter weather

With the possibility of winter weather this weekend, some people are taking no chances. CBS46 found people stocking up on food and other supplies Wednesday, days before snow could move into the area.

"Buying some extra food for the possible snow storm which never comes unless you don’t have the food," said Mollie Grimaldi, who was loading her trunk with groceries.

Colleen Hurley bought pet-friendly salt for the doggy daycare where she works.

"Hopefully after what happened last time, we need to make sure we go ahead and get this out there in case everything freezes over," she said.

She said her family in New Jersey handles snow a little differently than people in Atlanta.

"They definitely don’t worry as much as we do down here," she said.

The salt, sleds and shovels are ready to go at Bates Ace Hardware. The firewood is also a must.

"We’ve already have people come in and get their supplies ahead of time," said manager Yvonne Payne.

She said, "I usually tell people the three P’s – you need your pets, plants and pipes all covered up."

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.