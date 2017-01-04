Getting back to normal after the Holidays - CBS46 News

Getting back to normal after the Holidays

Posted: Updated:
By Jacinta Render, Digital News Producer
Connect
File photo (Source: WGCL) File photo (Source: WGCL)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Winter break is now over and schools are back in session. Here is a list of school systems that will reopen this week.

  • Fulton County Schools Mon Jan 9th
  • Clayton Co Schools Tues Jan 3rd
  • Douglas Co. Schools Wed Jan 4th
  • Atlanta Public Schools Wed Jan 4th
  • Gwinnett Co Schools Thursday Jan 5th
  • Cobb Co Schools Thursday Jan 5th
  • Marietta City Schools Thursday Jan 5th
  • DeKalb Co Schools Thursday Jan 5th
  • Decatur City Schools Wed Jan 4th
  • Cherokee Co Schools Tuesday Jan 3rd
  • Fayette Co Schools Wednesday Jan 4th
  • Henry Co Schools Tuesday Jan 3rd