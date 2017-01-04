Lower income families turn to dangerous heating methods

At the Midtown Assistance Center, volunteers come across people facing verifiable misfortune every day. They help out hard working people, like restaurant waiters for example, who don't get paid if they miss work due to a serious illness.

Executive Director Dorothy Chandler described the bad luck of a restaurant waiter her group recently helped with a month of rent and utilities.

"He won't be released by his doctor to go to work. So here he is, he's not getting sick leave. They'll hold his job for him, but he doesn't have any money coming in."

Those are the types of cases where a person may not be able to pay their gas bill on time. But volunteers helping the less fortunate are noticing a disturbing trend in Atlanta. Almost no one comes in asking for help paying a gas bill.

Volunteers suspect it's because more are using just electricity to heat their homes because it's cheaper than paying for two services. They may be turning to space heaters, and other devices likely to cause a fire if they're heating an entire house.

If you're late on your gas bill, and service is about to be shut off, Georgia law says the gas company is not allowed to disconnect you until 48 hours have passed since the last day it was forecast to be below freezing. That means someone scheduled to get shut off Friday wouldn't actually lose service until well into next week. For electric service, it's 24 hours.

But for some people, that's not enough time.

"During the holidays, there are a lot of businesses that shut down, and if they are hourly employees, they usually don't get paid while the business is closed," said Chandler.

Most gas companies have discounts for seniors who are below the poverty line.

For example, Georgia Power will take about ten dollars off your monthly bill if you are sixty-five years old with an income of less than twelve thousand dollars a year. Most companies have a program like Walton EMC's Operation Round-up, adding cents to regular customers' monthly bills, to put towards families who are running behind on payments.

