Police chief acknowledges officer needs DUI training

See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
CBS46 was the only Atlanta television station to ride along with Douglasville Police as they cracked down on a large gang sweep one day.More >
CBS46 was the only Atlanta television station to ride along with Douglasville Police as they cracked down on a large gang sweep one day.More >
CBS46 has learned that a 7-year-old child had to be rescued at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Sunday.More >
CBS46 has learned that a 7-year-old child had to be rescued at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Sunday.More >
College Park police report a woman in her early 20s was shot to death last Saturday night.More >
College Park police report a woman in her early 20s was shot to death last Saturday night.More >
The attorney for a fired security manager at Phillips Arena has responded to Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed after a spokesperson for the mayor said that claims related to Reed in a discrimination lawsuit against the Atlanta Hawks were false.More >
The attorney for a fired security manager at Phillips Arena has responded to Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed after a spokesperson for the mayor said that claims related to Reed in a discrimination lawsuit against the Atlanta Hawks were false.More >