Utility crew cuts line, causes gas leak in Gwinnett County

Officials say a utility crew accidentally cut a line, creating a gas leak in Gwinnett County on Wednesday afternoon.

The leak occurred around 3 p.m. in the 1000 block of Rock Springs Road NE near Lawrenceville.

Officials from the Lawrenceville Gas Company stoppled the leak just before 6:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported during the incident, and no one was evacuated from their homes, although traffic was impacted in the area.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.