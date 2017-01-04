Utility crew cuts line, causes gas leak in Gwinnett County - CBS46 News

By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: MGN) (Source: MGN)
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Officials say a utility crew accidentally cut a line, creating a gas leak in Gwinnett County on Wednesday afternoon.

The leak occurred around 3 p.m. in the 1000 block of Rock Springs Road NE near Lawrenceville.

Officials from the Lawrenceville Gas Company stoppled the leak just before 6:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported during the incident, and no one was evacuated from their homes, although traffic was impacted in the area.

