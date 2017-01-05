Atlanta animal shelter's video "purest thing I've seen on the internet in a while"

In an effort to raise awareness of animals at their shelter, FurKids animal rescue posted a commercial just before Christmas.

The video, posted on December 23, has since gone viral receiving over 1.2 million views.

According to their site, FurKids is Georgia's largest no-kill animal rescue shelter based in Alpharetta, GA.

In a way to find their furry friends a "furever" home, Paul Preston starred in a video promoting his playful, hungry, tailless cats. Preston even sings the adoption song featured in most animal shelter commercials.

It's safe to say, Preston got the attention he was looking for in getting his friends adopted.The video has been shared all over Facebook, YouTube and Reddit.

