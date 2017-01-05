Guns, gambling and workers comp on lawmakers' list in Georgia

Georgia's House Speaker gave some insight Thursday into where he stands on some of the hot topics lawmakers are expected to tackle when the 2017 legislative session begins.

Ralston, a Republican from Blue Ridge, said he's committed to passing a bill aimed at financially protecting firefighters who are battling job-related cancers after the session starts on Monday, January 9.

The passage of House Bill 216 was a dying wish of Atlanta Firefighter Frank Martinez. He visited lawmakers during last year's session hoping to draw attention to the measure. All the while, he was battling stage-four colon cancer.

The bill made it through both the House and Senate last year, but Gov. Nathan Deal vetoed it.

"I think a state that's number one in the nation, places to do business, ought to take care of its public safety employees," he said.

Ralston said he also wants to make Georgia's already gun-friendly laws even more friendly to citizens who've undergone background checks and are licensed to carry weapons for protection. The Campus Carry bill was another measure the governor vetoed last year.

"I believe very simply that bad guys are going to take guns wherever they want to take them frankly," said Ralston. "I'm not worried about people that are law abiding citizens."

A big issue for lobbyists this year will be aimed at legalizing casino gambling in Georgia. Ralston says it's a complex issue. He said he's concerned about how many licenses would be issued and how the revenues would be spent. He signaled it'll be tough to convince him.

"I'm still not sure that casinos in Georgia are consistent with where we want to be as a state," Ralston said.

Ralston was asked if anything will be different this year with four state lawmakers who are openly gay. He said they'll be treated just like any other member of the legislature.

