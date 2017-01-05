Guns, gambling and workers comp on lawmakers' list in Georgia

Police say they have responded to a home in southwest Atlanta because a man with a weapon is refusing to leave the home.More >
A teenage girl and a man were shot overnight, prompting a standoff at a home in northwest Atlanta.More >
Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines says it's experiencing delays after an FAA Air Traffic Control Center was evacuated in Leesburg, Virginia.More >
A Delta Air Lines flight headed to Haiti had to make an emergency landing in Florida after hail cracked the plane's windshield.More >
We just finished the most expensive House race in history when Karen Handel defeated Jon Ossoff in June's District 6 runoff. Now there's a new fundraising fight brewing for the 2018 Georgia Governor's Race.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
An internal investigation of the DeKalb County Police Department, initiated by a use of force complaint from an arrest in June, has been reopened after a bystander's video recording of the incident went viral on social media.More >
Actor and hip-hop mogul LL Cool J is asking for help in locating an actress he previously worked with who is allegedly under the influence of drugs and has been seen roaming around Atlanta's east side.More >
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >
A jailer with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting inmates.More >
We just finished the most expensive House race in history when Karen Handel defeated Jon Ossoff in June's District 6 runoff. Now there's a new fundraising fight brewing for the 2018 Georgia Governor's Race.More >
A group of lawmakers is set to begin reviewing Georgia's many tax breaks.More >
CBS46 is investigating a growing backlash from some groups protesting President Trump's Commission on Election Integrity.More >
Georgia's public health agency has a new leader after the former commissioner was named the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >
Dozens of new laws are now in effect in Georgia, including an end to a ban on guns on the state's public college campuses.More >
Hawaii has filed a court challenge to the Trump administration's limitations on the family relationships people from six mostly Muslim countries need to claim to avoid a travel ban.More >
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he is delaying a vote on a Senate health care bill while GOP leadership works toward getting enough votes.More >
The Senate health care bill would result in 22 million more uninsured Americans over the next decade compared to current law.More >
CBS46 Investigative Reporter Sally Sears was the only TV reporter present as the candidates outlined their ideas.More >
Democrats are 0-4 trying to take U.S. House seats vacated by President Donald Trump's cabinet picks. Now party officials, strategists and candidates are trying to figure out why and how the party can turn it around for the 2018 midterm elections.More >
