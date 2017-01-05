Gwinnett County Police looking for robbers who shot grocery store employee four times

Gwinnett Police need your help identifying these suspects who robbed a grocery store. (via GCPD Twitter)

The Gwinnett County Police Department are looking for three suspects who robbed and shot an employee at Discount Grocery Store on Lawrenceville Highway.

The 37-year-old male employee was alone when three individuals walked in, faces covered, pointing guns at him. One suspect pistol-whipped him in the head. The employee then tries to grab his handgun. A second suspect then shoots him twice in the head, once in the hand and once in the arm as the third suspect stood back in the aisle.

Video shows the employee struggling with the robbers as the shooting takes place. WARNING: Graphic video below.

A local convenience store employee was shot multiple times during a robbery on Sunday. Help ID suspects 4) 577-8477 https://t.co/uVZJV0PDjx pic.twitter.com/rNrEeqoqAi — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) January 5, 2017

The employee did survive the attack. He fell to the ground and waited for the robbers to leave before calling 911. He was taken to Gwinnett Medical Center to be treated.

Police need your help in identifying these suspects. If you have any information, call GCPD at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.