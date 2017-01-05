Governor Deal declares state of emergency for South Georgia

Governor Nathan Deal declares four South Georgia counties under a state of emergency after a tornado touchdown earlier this week.

Following an assessment by Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, Calhoun, Mitchell, Baker and Dougherty counties were impacted by the tornado.

“The state is making all resources available to our local partners to assist with damage assessment, cleanup and restoration efforts,” the Governor said in a statement. “We will continue working with GEMHSA and local EMAs to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents in the affected areas.”

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.