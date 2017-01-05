Canceled activities and events across metro Atlanta

Clayton County

Activities canceled on Friday, January 6 and weekend activities have been canceled including: athletics, extra-curricular performing arts and after school care.

Cobb County

CCSD will release students 2 hours early on Friday January 6.

Elementary School ASP is canceled for Friday, January 6.

Friday and Saturday school activities will be canceled.

Magnet Admissions Exam has been rescheduled to Saturday, January 14.

Gwinnett County

All school activities have been canceled.

City Offices close at 3 p.m. Friday

DeKalb County

Schools will dismiss one hour early on Friday, January 6.

College Heights ECLC and the Frasier Center will close at 3:00 pm on Friday, January 6. ALL after school programs are canceled for Friday, January 6, including, Animal Crackers, Whiz Kids and Project R.E.A.L. Extracurricular and athletic activities are canceled for Friday, January 6, Saturday, January 7, and Sunday, January 8.

Dunwoody City Hall will close at 1 p.m. today.

Fulton County

Zoo Atlanta will be closed Saturday, January 7. Sunday is TBD.

Interdenominational Theological Center will be closed at noon on Friday January 6. All classes after 12 p.m. on Friday and Saturday are closed.

Fulton County Schools will close all schools and administrative offices at noon on January 6 due to the winter storm warning in effect that day. The decision comes following a state of emergency announcement issued by Governor Nathan Deal that will close state offices early tomorrow.

Due to inclement weather, the Municipal Court of Atlanta will close its doors 11:30 a.m.on Friday, January 6th, 2017. The court will reopen at 7:00 a.m on Monday, January 9th, 2017. Reset notices will be sent to all defendants scheduled for 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. calendars.

Henry County

County offices and schools will be closing at 12 noon today due to impending and expected inclement winter weather.

All activities have been canceled for Friday, January 6, and Saturday, January 7.

Douglas County

All Douglas County students will be released two hours earlier than their usual dismissal time on Friday, January 6. After school programs are canceled.

Paulding County

Paulding County Schools will dismiss early on Friday January 6. Elementary Schools will dismiss at 12:30p.m. Middle School and High School will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. Learning Bridge after school program and weekend activities are canceled.

Cherokee County

CCSD will cancel all evening extra-curricular activities for Friday, January 6. All facilities will close at 4 p.m. including Elementary ASP. Parents who use ASP for childcare will have to make arrangements to pick up their child by 4 p.m. The Superintendent of Schools is canceling all weekend and extra-curricular activities for Saturday, Jan. 7, and Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

