Identity theft victims thought their doctor's office was safe

By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
Posted by Phil Riley, Investigative Producer
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

A couple with a good credit history were surprised to be denied a new credit card.

They had been the victims of identity theft, but it took them a year to learn who the crooks were. Postal inspectors told them they had been among 200 people who had personal information stolen.

What did the group have in common?

All the victims used the same medical facility, where two workers took more than $70,000 from them. As Better Call Harry reports, you can give your doctor's office your blood, but don't give your Social Security number.

