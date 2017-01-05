Pilot not injured after plane goes down in Cobb County

The GBI is still investigating the shooting death of a Marine veteran who held hostages inside a Cobb County bank. CBS46 wanted to know why he was shot so we sat down with Cobb County's police chief to get answers.More >
Police say they're searching for a man who robbed a Waffle House in Austell. The robbery occurred just before 3 a.m. on July 8 at the restaurant in the 7300 block of Cityview Driver S.W.More >
Police say they're looking for a woman accused of robbing a bank in Kennesaw. The robbery occurred just before 11 a.m. on July 8 at the Navy Federal Credit Union.More >
Police say a man riding a motorcycle Monday was hit and killed by the driver of an SUV in Marietta.More >
With a four to six week back log of work facing them this summer, the Cobb County Department of Transportation's Road Maintenance Division finds itself short at least nine workers.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
An internal investigation of the DeKalb County Police Department, initiated by a use of force complaint from an arrest in June, has been reopened after a bystander's video recording of the incident went viral on social media.More >
Actor and hip-hop mogul LL Cool J is asking for help in locating an actress he previously worked with who is allegedly under the influence of drugs and has been seen roaming around Atlanta's east side.More >
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >
A jailer with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting inmates.More >
