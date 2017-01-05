Pilot not injured after plane goes down in Cobb County - CBS46 News

Pilot not injured after plane goes down in Cobb County

By WGCL Digital Team
COBB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

A small plane went down near Cobb County International Airport - McCollum Field on Thursday.

The incident occurred just after 5 p.m.

It was a single-engine plane that went down in a wooded area.

One person, believed to be the pilot, was not injured in the incident. 

