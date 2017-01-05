Space heater burns bed in minutes

When people run out of money to pay their bills, volunteers in Atlanta nonprofits say they use to get an equal number of request to assist with gas and electric.

But these days, they're seeing more and more people losing their gas service and just leaving it off permanently.

They're now concerned those people are heating their homes with portable devices that pose a huge fire risk.

The DeKalb County Fire Department showed CBS46 just how quickly things can go wrong if you're not using the right method to heat your house.Firefighters simulated the distance from their bed a person may keep a space heater for warm air to reach them.

If you're the type who tosses and turns in their sleep, the sheets could easily end up near the floor, and before you know it, your bed may be on fire. The time it takes for a sheet to burn once it touches the heater is just a few minutes.

Video shows flames reaching the top of the bed, even before the smoke detector goes off.

"Keep a three foot radius of space around your space heater. Space heaters need space. They don't need to be crowded around," said DeKalb County Fire Captain Eric Jackson.

Even when not sitting next to a bed, Jackson said portable heating devices have another huge drawback in that they typically need to be in the middle of the room.

"If it's in the center, then it's more than likely a walking area, so someone runs the risk of possibly tripping over it," he said.

No matter where you put one in your house, space heaters are never supposed to be on unless someone is awake and watching it.

DeKalb County has already seen one space heater-related fire this season, and the winter is only started.

