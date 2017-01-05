5 juveniles arrested after police chase in Atlanta

Police say five people were arrested on Thursday following a police chase that resulted in an eight car crash.

The chase started near I-285 in Union City and ended on Northside Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Atlanta.

After a carjacking, Union City police say they spotted the stolen car near I-285, which led to the chase. Ultimately, Union City, Fulton County and Atlanta police were involved.

Police say the chase ended in an eight car crash that resulted in minor injures.

Five juveniles in the car were arrested, according to authorities, who added that the juveniles were repeat offenders and are allegedly gang members.

Police say handguns were also found inside the stolen car.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.