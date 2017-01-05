CDC director pledges to resign as Trump sworn in

Police say they have responded to a home in southwest Atlanta because a man with a weapon is refusing to leave the home.More >
A teenage girl and a man were shot overnight, prompting a standoff at a home in northwest Atlanta.More >
Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines says it's experiencing delays after an FAA Air Traffic Control Center was evacuated in Leesburg, Virginia.More >
A Delta Air Lines flight headed to Haiti had to make an emergency landing in Florida after hail cracked the plane's windshield.More >
We just finished the most expensive House race in history when Karen Handel defeated Jon Ossoff in June's District 6 runoff. Now there's a new fundraising fight brewing for the 2018 Georgia Governor's Race.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
An internal investigation of the DeKalb County Police Department, initiated by a use of force complaint from an arrest in June, has been reopened after a bystander's video recording of the incident went viral on social media.More >
Actor and hip-hop mogul LL Cool J is asking for help in locating an actress he previously worked with who is allegedly under the influence of drugs and has been seen roaming around Atlanta's east side.More >
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >
A jailer with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting inmates.More >
