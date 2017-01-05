CDC director pledges to resign as Trump sworn in

CBS46 news has learned the head of the Atlanta-based CDC plans to hand in his resignation in two weeks as Donald Trump is sworn into office. I spoke one-on-one with the director of the largest federal agency outside of Washington D.C. to learn more about why he plans to go.

“CDC is the greatest public health agency in the world,” Dr. Thomas Frieden asserted.

A phone call from President Obama brought the then New York City Health Commissioner to Atlanta to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“It has been a great privilege to be the director of CDC for the last nearly eight years and we’ve done a lot to help Americans be safer and healthier,” Dr. Frieden argued.

He’s lead America through major health threats like H1N1, the Zika virus and Ebola.

“The Ebola epidemic was bad but it could have been much much worse. It could have become a global catastrophe and it was because we were able to surge in and send the great CDC staff to virtually every community wherever Ebola was spreading that we were able to contain it there so that we didn’t have to fight it here,” Dr. Frieden contended.

Now the transition in the White House threatens his tenure.

“Statistically speaking it is unlikely that I would be director for much longer. I am already the second longest serving director in CDC history,” Dr. Frieden shared.

Like others appointed by President Obama, Frieden plans to tender his resignation as Donald Trump is sworn in.

“As per protocol, all appointees submit their resignations effective noon January 20…I am certainly willing to consider staying on for some transitional period. My commitment is to protecting Americans and promoting health. I have taken every career decision in my life by asking the simple question: how can I save the most lives and that is what I will ask going forward as well,” Dr. Frieden stated.

Right now Dr. FrIeden is weighing all options for his future, including staying on as CDC director if asked by Trump to do so.

“I will certainly consider and have discussions if the Trump administration is interested in doing that but I have already served here a long time and I look forward to supporting CDC in whatever role I am in next,” Dr. Frieden explained.

While Dr. FrIeden may be leaving his job because of the transition in the White House, a prominent Georgia congressman may get an even higher ranking position.

Rep. Tom Price, of Roswell, is Trump’s nominee to head Health and Human Services, which oversees the CDC.

