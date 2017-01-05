Current winter weather alerts

A winter storm warning is in effect for all of north Georgia on Friday through Saturday morning, however, the warning will start at a different time depending on where you live.

What is a winter storm warning?

A winter storm warning simply means that enough winter weather is expected to cause traffic issues. You should avoid driving during the winter storm warning.

Northwest Georgia

The winter storm warning for northwest Georgia will start earlier on Friday at 1 p.m. and remain in effect until 1 p.m. on Saturday.

This warning includes the following counties:

Catoosa

Chattooga

Dade

Fannin

Floyd

Gilmer

Gordon

Murray

Towns

Union

Walker

Whitfield

Metro Atlanta

The winter storm warning for metro Atlanta will start at 4 p.m. on Friday and remain in effect through 1 p.m. on Saturday.

This warning includes the following counties:

Butts

Carroll

Cherokee

Clarke

Clayton

Cobb

Coweta

DeKalb

Dawson

Fulton

Forsyth

Gwinnett

Hall

Haralson

Heard

Lamar

Lumpkin

Madison

Morgan

Polk

Spalding

Troup

Walton

White

