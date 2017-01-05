Current winter weather alerts - CBS46 News

Current winter weather alerts

Posted: Updated:
By Rodney Harris, Weather & Digital Content Producer
Connect
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

A winter storm warning is in effect for all of north Georgia on Friday through Saturday morning, however, the warning will start at a different time depending on where you live.

MORE: Rain and snow expected in Atlanta Friday through early Saturday

MORE: Closings

MORE: Winter Weather Center

What is a winter storm warning?

A winter storm warning simply means that enough winter weather is expected to cause traffic issues. You should avoid driving during the winter storm warning.

MORE: What do winter weather alerts mean? 

Northwest Georgia

The winter storm warning for northwest Georgia will start earlier on Friday at 1 p.m. and remain in effect until 1 p.m. on Saturday.

This warning includes the following counties:

  • Catoosa
  • Chattooga
  • Dade
  • Fannin
  • Floyd
  • Gilmer
  • Gordon
  • Murray
  • Towns
  • Union
  • Walker
  • Whitfield

Metro Atlanta

The winter storm warning for metro Atlanta will start at 4 p.m. on Friday and remain in effect through 1 p.m. on Saturday.

This warning includes the following counties:

  • Butts
  • Carroll
  • Cherokee
  • Clarke
  • Clayton
  • Cobb
  • Coweta
  • DeKalb
  • Dawson
  • Fulton
  • Forsyth
  • Gwinnett
  • Hall
  • Haralson
  • Heard
  • Lamar
  • Lumpkin
  • Madison
  • Morgan
  • Polk
  • Spalding
  • Troup
  • Walton
  • White

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46