Remember this? A look back at last year's winter weather

It's been a while since metro Atlanta has seen any kind of snow. In fact, you'd have to go back to early March of last year.

With winter weather on the way for the weekend, we thought we'd give you a glimpse of what to expect.

Take a look at storm photos gathered from last year!

App users, tap here for the slideshow.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.