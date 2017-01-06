Crews prepare to keep drivers safe by spraying roadways with brine

GDOT trucks are preparing for the winter weather as they're out on the roadways spraying brine in an effort to keep drivers safe.

A team of 10 trucks are focusing on spraying the major highways and secondary roads, all of it in anticipation of a storm expected to bring rain, snow and ice.

Governor Nathan Deal is expected to announce a state of emergency Friday at 12 p.m.

Crews in Gwinnett County are brining the roadways for the first time ever and their safety plan includes hundreds of workers either on duty or on standby.

County Spokesman Joe Sorenson, says for the first time Department of Transportation crews will be using this brine solution on some 400 plus miles of county roads ahead of the expected snowfall. Plow trucks are on standby.

So is the Gwinnett County Police Department as they're on the ready to respond to weather related accidents.

"We've activated our special operations units like DUI, motors and also our accident investigators to supplement the man power that we already have in the uniform patrol division," says Gwinnett County Police Corporal Deon Washington. "Our biggest concern right now is people who don't take these winter weather warnings and they go out and travel the road ways."

Firefighters tell me their concern Friday into Saturday is people using fire or gas stoves to keep warm.

