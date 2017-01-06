Bus driver fired after dropping 6 year-old off on side of highway

A Forsyth County school bus driver has been fired after dropping off a 6 year-old Cumming Elementary School student alone at a bus stop on the side of Canton Highway.

According to the Forsyth County News, Shelley McKinley, a bus driver with the school district, was fired after the incident which took place on December 16.

The issue came to light after a private investigator in Cumming spotted the young girl walking alone down the side of the road. Patricia Lane wrote in a Facebook post that she saw the girl just feet from the roadway, crying and not wearing a coat.

She says she pulled over and the girl told her she had lost her family. Lane says the obviously confused girl told her that the driver forced her off the bus even though no one was at the girl's house and the door was locked.

Lane then took the girl to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Department where it was determined that she was supposed to be at an after school daycare program but the bus driver allegedly didn't drop her off at a bus stop where workers at the facility were present.

Lane and officers were eventually able to locate the girl's parents.

Lane took pictures and video of the incident and sent it to the Forsyth County Schools Transportation Supervisor and the decision was made to fire the bus driver.

