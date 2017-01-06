Booze and a buzz? California allows barber shops to serve alcohol without license

Barber shops and beauty salons in California can now legally serve drinks to anyone without a liquor license after a new law was passed in the state.

The bill allows the serving of beer or wine without a license at the businesses as long as specified requirements are met, including not charging a fee for the alcoholic beverages.

The servings must also be limited to specified amounts. No more than 12 ounces of beer or six ounces of wine can be served to a client.

Also, a business can only serve alcoholic beverages during business hours and no later than 10 p.m.

The establishment must also be in good standing with the State Board of Barbering and Cosmetology.

