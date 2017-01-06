Snowmageddon: Nearly 3 years later

With snow in the forecast for nearly all of metro Atlanta, we thought we'd take a look back on Snowmageddon 2014, the storm that crippled Atlanta for nearly a week.

Highways and secondary roads were in complete gridlock as many took to abandoning their vehicles. Some had to stay inside their vehicles for long periods of time before being rescued.

Take a look back at pictures from the storm that ripped the city on January 28, 2014.

App users, tap here for pictures.

