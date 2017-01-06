Utilities urge preparedness for winter storm Helena

The possibility of a winter storm this weekend has the Electric Membership Cooperatives (EMCs) in Georgia bracing for power outages.
Electric co-ops started monitoring weather conditions earlier this week and have a variety of contingency plans in place to address problems associated with ice and snow forming on power lines. This could cause damage and service disruptions.
If the weather becomes severe, the EMCs have prepared trucks with emergency equipment and procured necessary materials such as extra utility poles, wire, connectors, transformers and other supplies frequently used in restoration.
All vital EMC personnel are in place while others are on standby. Key staff are in contact with emergency service providers such as the local EMC,Police, Fire and Public Works.
At this time, EMCs encourage customers to make the following preparations:
If you need to report an outage to your utility, here are numbers and websites you can use:
Georgia Power
1.888.660.5890
Altamaha EMC
Headquarters
611 West Liberty, P.O. Box 346
Lyons, GA 30436
(912) 526-8181
(800) 822-4563
(912) 526-4235 Fax
Media Contact
Web Site
www.altamahaemc.com
District Office
Swainsboro, GA
(478) 237-8181
(478) 237-9503 Fax
Counties Served
Toombs, Montgomery, Emanuel, Treutlen, Laurens, Johnson and Tattnall
Amicalola EMC
Headquarters
544 Highway 515 South
Jasper, GA 30143
(706) 253-5200
(706) 253-5251 Fax
Media Contact
Web Site
www.amicalolaemc.com
District Offices
Northern District – 150 Tabor Street
Ellijay, GA 30540
(706) 276-2362
Eastern District – 1234 Dawsonville Hwy.
Dahlonega, GA 30533
(706) 864-7979
Counties Served
Bartow, Cherokee, Dawson, Fannin, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gordon, Lumpkin, Murray and Pickens
Blue Ridge Mountain EMC
Headquarters
P.O. Box 9, 1360 Main Street
Young Harris, GA 30582
(706) 379-3121
(706) 379-4834 Fax
customer.service@brmemc.com
Media Contact
Web Site
www.brmemc.com
Counties Served
Fannin, Towns and Union in Georgia
Cherokee and Clay in North Carolina
Canoochee EMC
Headquarters
P.O. Box 487, 342 E. Brazell St.
Reidsville, GA 30453
(912) 557-4391
(800) 342-0134
(912) 557-4396 Fax
Media contact
Web Site
www.canoocheeemc.com
Counties Served
Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, Emanuel, Evans, Liberty, Long, Tattnall and Toombs
Carroll EMC
Headquarters
155 N. Highway 113
Carrollton, GA 30117
(770) 832-3552
(770) 832-0240 Fax
Media Contact
Web Site
www.cemc.com
District Offices
Highway 27
Buchanan, GA 30113
(770) 646-5112
Court Square
Franklin, GA 30217
(706) 675-3135
725 W. Bankhead Hwy.
Villa Rica, GA 30180
(770) 459-3105
Counties Served
Carroll, Floyd, Haralson, Heard, Paulding, Polk and Troup
Central Georgia EMC
Headquarters
923 S. Mulberry St.
Jackson, GA 30233
(770) 775-7857
(800) 222-4877
(770) 775-3022 Fax
Media contact
Web Site
www.cgemc.com
Counties Served
Bibb, Butts, Clayton, Fayette, Henry, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Monroe, Morgan, Newton, Pike, Putnam and Spalding
Coastal Electric Cooperative
Headquarters
P.O. Box 109, 1265 South Coastal Hwy.
Midway, GA 31320-0109
(912) 884-3311
(912) 884-2362 Member Services Fax
(912) 884-2789 Administration Fax
(912) 884-9262 Operations Fax
gemc@coastalemc.com
Media Contact
Web Site
www.coastalemc.com
Counties Served
Bryan, Liberty, Long and McIntosh
Cobb EMC
Headquarters
P.O. Box 369
Marietta, GA 30061
(770) 429-2100
(678) 355-3440 Exec.
becky.summers@cobbemc.com
Media contact
Web Site
www.cobbemc.com
Counties Served
Cobb, Bartow, Cherokee, Fulton and Paulding
Colquitt EMC
Headquarters
P.O. Box 3608, Rowland Drive
Moultrie, GA 31776
(229) 985-3620
(229) 985-6705 Fax
customerservice@colquittemc.com
Media contact
Web Site
www.colquittemc.com
District Offices
P.O. Box 219
Valdosta, GA 31601
(229) 244-6893
P.O. Box 244
Tifton, GA 31794
(229) 386-2278
Branch offices
P.O. Box 446
Adel, GA 31620
(229) 896-4591
P.O. Box 472
Quitman, GA 31643
(229) 263-7588
P.O. Box 809
Nashville, GA 31639
(229) 686-7431
Counties Served
Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Lowndes, Tift and Worth
Coweta-Fayette EMC
Headquarters
807 Collinsworth Road
Palmetto, GA 30268-9442
(770) 502-0226
(770) 251-9788 Fax
emcservice@utility.org
Media contact
Web Site
www.utility.org
District Offices
14 Hospital Road
Newnan, GA 30264
(770) 502-0226
103 Sumner Road
Fayetteville, GA 30214
(770) 502-0226
Subsidiary
Relyco Resources, Inc.
www.relyco.net
Counties Served
Clayton, Coweta, Fayette, Fulton, Heard, Meriwether, Spalding and Troup
Diverse Power
Headquarters
P.O. Box 160, 1400 South Davis Rd.
LaGrange, GA 30241
(706) 845-2000
(706) 845-2020 Fax
(706) 298-2326 Executive Fax
diversepower@diversepower.com
Media contact
Web sites
www.diversepower.com
Counties Served
Calhoun, Clay, Harris, Heard, Meriwether, Muscogee, Randolph, Quitman and Troup in Georgia; Chambers in Alabama
Excelsior EMC
Headquarters
P.O. Box 297, 986 SE Broad Street
Metter, GA 30439-0297
(912) 685-2115
(912) 685-5782 Fax
eemc@excelsioremc.com
Media contact
Web Site
www.excelsioremc.com
District Office
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-2123
Counties Served
Bryan, Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Jenkins and Tattnall
Flint Energies
Headquarters
P.O. Box 308, 3 S. Macon St.
Reynolds, GA 31076-0308
(478) 847-3415
(478) 847-5173 Fax Reynolds
(478) 218-5619 Fax Warner Robins
(478) 988-3559 Fax Service Center
flintemc@flintemc.com
Media contact
Web Site
www.flintenergies.com
Counties Served
Bibb, Chattahoochee, Crawford, Dooly, Harris, Houston, Macon, Marion, Monroe, Muscogee, Peach, Schley, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Twiggs and Upson
Grady EMC
Headquarters
P.O. Box 270, 1499 U.S. Highway 84 W
Cairo, GA 39828
(229) 377-4182
(229) 377-6298 Fax
Media contact
Web Site
www.gradyemc.com
Counties Served
Brooks, Colquitt, Decatur, Grady, Mitchell and Thomas
GreyStone Power Corporation
Headquarters
P.O. Box 897, 4040 Bankhead Hwy.
Douglasville, GA 30133-0897
(770) 942-6576
(770) 942-6053 Fax
Media contact
Web Site
www.greystonepower.com
District Office
120 GreyStone Power Boulevard
Dallas, GA 30157
770-942-6576
770-445-8550 Fax
Counties Served
Bartow, Carroll, Cobb, Coweta, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton and Paulding
Habersham EMC
Headquarters
6135 Highway 115 West
Clarkesville, GA 30523
(706) 754-2114
(800) 640-6812
(706) 754-1460 Fax
forinfo@hemc.net
Media contact
Web Site
www.habershamemc.com
Branch Office
Cleveland, GA
(706) 865-4362
(800) 640-6812
(706) 219-3856 Fax
Counties Served
Habersham, White, Rabun, Stephens, Lumpkin and Hall
Hart EMC
Headquarters
P.O. Box 250, 1071 Elberton Hwy.
Hartwell, GA 30643
(706) 376-4714
(800) 241-4109
(800) 486-3277 Fax
Media contact
Web Site
www.hartemc.com
Counties Served
Hart, Franklin, Stephens, Elbert and Madison
Irwin EMC
Headquarters
P.O. Box 125, 915 West 4th St.
Ocilla, GA 31774
(229) 468-7415
(229) 468-7654
(800) 237-3745
(229) 468-7009 Fax
Media contact
Web Site
www.irwinemc.com
Counties Served
Ben Hill, Berrien, Irwin, Tift, Turner and Wilcox
Jackson EMC
Headquarters
P.O. Box 38, 850 Commerce Hwy.
Jefferson, GA 30549
(706) 367-5281
(706) 367-6102 Fax
(706) 367-6417 exec.
Media contact
Web Site
www.jacksonemc.com
District Offices
P.O. Box 490250
Lawrenceville, GA 30049-0250
(770) 963-6166
P.O. Box 5909
Gainesville, GA 30504-0909
(770) 536-2415
P.O. Box 85
Hull, GA 30646-0085
(706) 548-5362
P.O. Box 38
Jefferson, GA 30549-0038
(706) 367-5281
Counties Served
Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison, and Oglethorpe
Jefferson Energy Cooperative
Headquarters
P.O. Box 457, 3077 Highway 17 North
Wrens, GA 30833
(706) 547-2167
(877) 533-3377
(706) 547-5075 Fax
Media contact
Web Site
www.jec.coop
Area Offices
3106 Highway 88
Blythe, Georgia 30805
1002 Wrens Highway
Thomson, Georgia 30824
851 Peachtree St.
Louisville, Georgia 30434
Counties Served
Burke, Columbia, Emanuel, Glascock, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, McDuffie, Richmond, Warren and Washington
Little Ocmulgee EMC
Headquarters
P.O. Box 150, 26 West Railroad Street
Alamo, GA 30411
(912) 568-7171
(800) 342-1290
(912) 568-7174 Fax
Media contact
Web Site
www.littleocmulgeeemc.com
District Offices
2337 U.S. 441 South
Dublin, GA 31021
(478) 275-2788
16 S. First Ave.
McRae, GA 31055
(229) 868-7895
Counties Served
Wheeler, Telfair, parts of Laurens, Dodge and Montgomery
Middle Georgia EMC
Headquarters
P.O. Box 190, 600 Tippettville Road
Vienna, GA 31092
(800) 342-0144
(229) 268-7215 Fax
(229) 268-7046 Auto Attendant
kyliejacobs@mgemc.com
Media contact
Web Site
www.mgemc.com
District Offices
P.O. Box 504
Hawkinsville, GA 31036
(478) 892-3436
P.O. Box 475
Rochelle, GA 31079
(229) 365-2263
Counties Served
Dooly, Pulaski, Wilcox, Houston, Turner and Macon
Mitchell EMC
Headquarters
P.O. Box 409, 475 Cairo Rd.
Camilla, GA 31730
(229) 336-5221
(229) 336-7088 Fax
Media contact
Web Site
www.mitchellemc.com
District Offices
Albany, GA 31708
(229) 436-0070
Sylvester, GA 31791
(229) 776-3386
Counties Served
Miller, Baker, Worth, Dougherty, Early, Decatur, Turner, Mitchell, Tift, Thomas, Calhoun, Lee, Colquitt and Grady
North Georgia EMC
Headquarters
P.O. Box 1407
Dalton, GA 30722-1407
(706) 259-9625 Fax
1850 Cleveland Hwy.
Dalton, GA 30721
(706) 259-9441
(706) 259-9625 Fax
Media contact
Web Site
www.ngemc.com
District Offices
Fort Oglethorpe, GA
(706) 866-2231
Calhoun, GA
(706) 629-3160
Trion, GA
(706) 734-7341
Counties Served
Whitfield, Murray, Gordon, Catoosa, Chattooga, Floyd and Walker
Ocmulgee EMC
Headquarters
P.O. Box 669, 5722 Eastman St.
Eastman, GA 31023
(478) 374-7001
(800) 342-5509
(478) 374-0759 Fax
Media contact
Web Site
www.ocmulgeeemc.com
Counties Served
Dodge, Bleckley, Pulaski, Laurens and Telfair
Oconee EMC
Headquarters
P.O. Box 37, 3445 U.S. Highway 80 West
Dudley, GA 31022
(478) 676-3777
(478) 676-4200 Fax
oemc@oconeeemc.com
Media contact
Web Site
www.oconeeemc.com
Counties Served
Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Dodge, Laurens, Twiggs and Wilkinson
Okefenoke REMC
Headquarters
P.O. Box 602
147 E. Cleveland
Nahunta, GA 31553
(912) 462-5131
(800) 262-5131
(912) 462-6100 Fax
okeemc@oremc.com
Media contact
Web Site
www.oremc.com
District Offices
P.O. Box 1229
Hilliard, FL 32046
(904) 845-7477
(904) 845-7137 Fax
P.O. Box 2530
Kingsland, GA 31548
(912) 882-1362
(912) 882-1624 Fax
Counties Served
Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Glynn, Ware and Wayne in Georgia; Baker & Nassau in Florida
Diverse Power – Pataula District
Headquarters
P.O. Box 289, 413 Blakely Street
Cuthbert, GA 39840
(229) 732-3171; (800) 845-8362
(229) 732-5191 Fax
diversepower@diversepower.com
Media contact
Web sites
www.diversepower.com
Counties Served
Calhoun, Clay, Harris, Heard, Meriwether, Muscogee, Randolph, Quitman and Troup in Georgia; Chambers in Alabama
Planters EMC
Headquarters
P.O. Box 979, 1740 Highway 25 North
Millen, GA 30442-0979
(478) 982-4722
(478) 982-4798 Fax
(509) 752-9804 exec.
Media contact
Web Site
www.plantersemc.com
District Offices
231 E. Sixth St.
Waynesboro, GA 30830
(706) 554-2422
846 Buttermilk Road
Sylvania, GA 30467
(912) 564-2232
Counties Served
Burke, Jenkins, Screven, Bulloch, Effingham, Emanuel and Richmond
Rayle EMC
Headquarters
P.O. Box 1090, 616 Lexington Ave.
Washington, GA 30673
(706) 678-2116
(706) 678-5381 Fax
rayleemc@rayleemc.com
Media contact
Web Site
www.rayleemc.com
District Offices
Greensboro, GA 30642
(706) 453-2268
Lexington, GA 30648
(706) 743-8107
Counties Served
Wilkes, Lincoln, Oglethorpe, Greene, Taliaferro, and parts of Hancock, Morgan, Clarke, Madison and Oconee
Satilla REMC
Headquarters
928 GA Highway 32 E, P.O. Box 906
Alma, GA 31510
(912) 632-7222
(912) 632-8572 Fax
sjohnson@satillaemc.com
Media contact
Web Site
www.satillaemc.com
District Offices
P.O. Box 1023
Douglas, GA 31534
(912) 384-1964
P.O. Box 417
Hazlehurst, GA 31539
(912) 375-7765
P.O. Box 450
Jesup, GA 31598
(912) 427-9561
Counties Served
Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Brantley, Coffee, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Pierce, Tattnall, Ware and Wayne
Sawnee EMC
Headquarters
543 Atlanta Rd.
Cumming, GA 30040
P.O. Box 266
Cumming, GA 30028
(770) 887-2363
(800) 635-9131 metro area only
(770) 886-8119 Fax
customerservice@sawnee.com
Media contact
Web Site
www.sawnee.com
Counties Served
Forsyth, Fulton, Cherokee, Hall, Dawson, Gwinnett and Lumpkin
Slash Pine EMC
Headquarters
P.O. Box 356, 794 West Dame Avenue
Homerville, GA 31634
(912) 487-5201
(912) 487-2948 Fax
Media contact
Web Site
www.slashpineemc.com
Counties Served
Atkinson, Clinch, Lanier, Echols, Ware, Berrien, Lowndes and Charlton
Snapping Shoals EMC
Headquarters
P.O. Box 509
Covington, GA 30015
14750 Brown Bridge Rd.
Covington, GA 30016
(770) 786-3484
(770) 385-2720 Fax
(770) 385-2750 Customer Service Fax
general@ssemc.com
Media contact
Web Site
www.ssemc.com
District Offices
190 Fairview Road
Ellenwood, GA 30294
Counties Served
Newton, Rockdale, Henry, DeKalb, Butts, Walton, Jasper and Morgan
Southern Rivers Energy
Headquarters
P.O. Box 40, 1367 Hwy 341 South
Barnesville, GA 30204
(770) 358-1383
(800) 358-1383
(770) 358-6078 Fax
Media contact
Web Site
www.southernriversenergy.com
Counties Served
Bibb, Coweta, Crawford, Lamar, Meriwether, Monroe, Pike, Spalding and Upson
Sumter EMC
Headquarters
P.O. Box 1048, 1120 Felder St.
Americus, GA 31709
(229) 924-8041
(800) 342-6978
(229) 924-4982 Fax
Media contact
Web Site
www.sumteremc.com
District Office
P.O. Box 89, 133 Century Road West
Leesburg, GA 31763
(229) 759-2291
District Office
300 A U.S. Highway 520
Cusseta, GA 31805
(706) 989-3323
Counties Served
Chattahoochee, Sumter, Webster, Randolph, Terrell, Stewart, Lee, Marion, Schley, Quitman and Dougherty
Three Notch EMC
Headquarters
P.O. Box 367, 116 W. 2nd St.
Donalsonville, GA 39845
(229) 524-5377
(800) 239-5377
(229) 524-8046 Fax
Media contact
Web Site
www.threenotchemc.com
Counties Served
Decatur, Early, Miller, Seminole, Clay and Baker
Tri-County EMC
Headquarters
P.O. Box 487, 310 W. Clinton St.
Gray, GA 31032
(866) 254-8100
(478) 986-8100
(478) 986-4733 Fax
(478) 986-0004 Administration Fax
Media contact
Web Site
www.tri-countyemc.com
District Office
112 Recreation Road
Eatonton, GA 31024
(706) 485-6122
(706) 485-6713 Fax
Counties Served
Baldwin, Bibb, Jasper, Jones, Morgan, Putnam, Twiggs and Wilkinson
Tri-State EMC
Headquarters
P.O. Box 68
McCaysville, GA 30555
2310 Blue Ridge Drive
Blue Ridge, GA 30513
(706) 492-3251
(706) 492-7617 Fax
Media contact
Web Site
www.tsemc.net
Counties Served
Fannin County, GA; Polk County, TN and Cherokee County, NC
Upson EMC
Headquarters
P.O. Box 31, 607 E. Main St.
Thomaston, GA 30286
(706) 647-5475
(706) 647-8545 Fax
Media contact
Web Site
www.upsonemc.com
Counties Served
Upson, Pike, Talbot, Meriwether, Crawford and Taylor
Walton EMC
Headquarters
P.O. Box 260, 842 U.S. Hwy. 78, NW
Monroe, GA 30655
(770) 267-2505
(770) 267-1223 Fax
info@waltonemc.com
Media contact
Web Site
www.waltonemc.com
Counties Served
Walton, Gwinnett, Greene, DeKalb, Oconee, Newton, Morgan, Barrow, Clarke and Rockdale
Washington EMC
Headquarters
P.O. Box 598, 258 N. Harris Street
Sandersville, GA 31082
(478) 552-2577
(800) 552-2577
(478) 552-5552 Fax
(478) 552-1879 exec.
wemc@washingtonemc.com
Media contact
Web Site
www.washingtonemc.com
District Offices
500 East Hancock St.
Milledgeville, GA 31061
(478) 452-1574
P.O. Drawer F
Sparta, GA, 31087
(706) 444-6650
P.O. Box 381
Wrightsville, GA 31096
(478) 864-2593
Counties Served
Baldwin, Emanuel, Glascock, Hancock, Jefferson, Johnson, Laurens, Warren, Washington and Wilkinson
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Police are investigating after a man was shot by a woman during a confrontation in a Target parking lot.More >
An internal investigation of the DeKalb County Police Department, initiated by a use of force complaint from an arrest in June, has been reopened after a bystander's video recording of the incident went viral on social media.More >
Actor and hip-hop mogul LL Cool J is asking for help in locating an actress he previously worked with who is allegedly under the influence of drugs and has been seen roaming around Atlanta's east side.More >
The cost to install the rainbow crosswalks at the intersection of 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue cost the City of Atlanta nearly $200,000.More >
