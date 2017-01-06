Utilities urge preparedness for winter storm Helena - CBS46 News

Utilities urge preparedness for winter storm Helena

Posted: Updated:
By Jacinta Render, Digital News Producer
Connect
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

The possibility of a winter storm this weekend has the Electric Membership Cooperatives (EMCs) in Georgia bracing for power outages. 

Electric co-ops started monitoring weather conditions earlier this week and have a variety of contingency plans in place to address problems associated with ice and snow forming on power lines. This could cause damage and service disruptions. 

If the weather becomes severe, the EMCs have prepared trucks with emergency equipment and procured necessary materials such as extra utility poles, wire, connectors, transformers and other supplies frequently used in restoration.

All vital EMC personnel are in place while others are on standby. Key staff are in contact with emergency service providers such as the local EMC,Police, Fire and Public Works.

At this time, EMCs encourage customers to make the following preparations:

  • Have non-perishable foods on hand such as canned goods, powdered milk, peanut butter, bread and crackers
  • For those with fireplaces, have kindling and a good supply of wood
  • For those who plan to use a generator, follow manufacturer’s operating instructions and all safety guidelines to protect utility workers from serious or fatal injuries
  • Have flashlights, battery-powered lanterns and extra batteries

If you need to report an outage to your utility, here are numbers and websites you can use:

  • Georgia Power

  • Altamaha EMC

    Headquarters
    611 West Liberty, P.O. Box 346
    Lyons, GA 30436
    (912) 526-8181
    (800) 822-4563
    (912) 526-4235 Fax
    Media Contact

    Web Site
    www.altamahaemc.com

    District Office
    Swainsboro, GA
    (478) 237-8181
    (478) 237-9503 Fax

    Counties Served
    Toombs, Montgomery, Emanuel, Treutlen, Laurens, Johnson and Tattnall

    Amicalola EMC

    Headquarters
    544 Highway 515 South
    Jasper, GA 30143
    (706) 253-5200
    (706) 253-5251 Fax
    Media Contact

    Web Site
    www.amicalolaemc.com

    District Offices
    Northern District – 150 Tabor Street
    Ellijay, GA 30540
    (706) 276-2362

    Eastern District – 1234 Dawsonville Hwy.
    Dahlonega, GA 30533
    (706) 864-7979

    Counties Served 
    Bartow, Cherokee, Dawson, Fannin, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gordon, Lumpkin, Murray and Pickens

    Blue Ridge Mountain EMC

    Headquarters
    P.O. Box 9, 1360 Main Street
    Young Harris, GA 30582
    (706) 379-3121
    (706) 379-4834 Fax
    customer.service@brmemc.com
    Media Contact

    Web Site
    www.brmemc.com

    Counties Served 
    Fannin, Towns and Union in Georgia
    Cherokee and Clay in North Carolina

    Canoochee EMC

    Headquarters
    P.O. Box 487, 342 E. Brazell St.
    Reidsville, GA 30453
    (912) 557-4391
    (800) 342-0134
    (912) 557-4396 Fax
    Media contact

    Web Site
    www.canoocheeemc.com

    Counties Served
    Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, Emanuel, Evans, Liberty, Long, Tattnall and Toombs

    Carroll EMC

    Headquarters
    155 N. Highway 113
    Carrollton, GA 30117
    (770) 832-3552
    (770) 832-0240 Fax
    Media Contact

    Web Site 
    www.cemc.com

    District Offices
    Highway 27
    Buchanan, GA 30113
    (770) 646-5112

    Court Square
    Franklin, GA 30217
    (706) 675-3135

    725 W. Bankhead Hwy.
    Villa Rica, GA 30180
    (770) 459-3105

    Counties Served 
    Carroll, Floyd, Haralson, Heard, Paulding, Polk and Troup

    Central Georgia EMC

    Headquarters
    923 S. Mulberry St.
    Jackson, GA 30233
    (770) 775-7857
    (800) 222-4877
    (770) 775-3022 Fax
    Media contact

    Web Site
    www.cgemc.com

    Counties Served 
    Bibb, Butts, Clayton, Fayette, Henry, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Monroe, Morgan, Newton, Pike, Putnam and Spalding

    Coastal Electric Cooperative

    Headquarters
    P.O. Box 109, 1265 South Coastal Hwy.
    Midway, GA 31320-0109
    (912) 884-3311
    (912) 884-2362 Member Services Fax
    (912) 884-2789 Administration Fax
    (912) 884-9262 Operations Fax
    gemc@coastalemc.com
    Media Contact

    Web Site
    www.coastalemc.com

    Counties Served 
    Bryan, Liberty, Long and McIntosh

    Cobb EMC

    Headquarters
    P.O. Box 369
    Marietta, GA 30061
    (770) 429-2100
    (678) 355-3440 Exec.
    becky.summers@cobbemc.com
    Media contact

    Web Site 
    www.cobbemc.com

    Counties Served
    Cobb, Bartow, Cherokee, Fulton and Paulding

    Colquitt EMC

    Headquarters
    P.O. Box 3608, Rowland Drive
    Moultrie, GA 31776
    (229) 985-3620
    (229) 985-6705 Fax
    customerservice@colquittemc.com
    Media contact

    Web Site
    www.colquittemc.com

    District Offices
    P.O. Box 219
    Valdosta, GA 31601
    (229) 244-6893

    P.O. Box 244
    Tifton, GA 31794
    (229) 386-2278

    Branch offices 
    P.O. Box 446
    Adel, GA 31620
    (229) 896-4591

    P.O. Box 472
    Quitman, GA 31643
    (229) 263-7588

    P.O. Box 809
    Nashville, GA 31639
    (229) 686-7431

    Counties Served 
    Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Lowndes, Tift and Worth

    Coweta-Fayette EMC

    Headquarters
    807 Collinsworth Road
    Palmetto, GA 30268-9442
    (770) 502-0226
    (770) 251-9788 Fax
    emcservice@utility.org
    Media contact
    Web Site
    www.utility.org

    District Offices
    14 Hospital Road
    Newnan, GA 30264
    (770) 502-0226

    103 Sumner Road
    Fayetteville, GA 30214
    (770) 502-0226

    Subsidiary
    Relyco Resources, Inc.
    www.relyco.net

    Counties Served
    Clayton, Coweta, Fayette, Fulton, Heard, Meriwether, Spalding and Troup

    Diverse Power

    Headquarters 
    P.O. Box 160, 1400 South Davis Rd.
    LaGrange, GA 30241
    (706) 845-2000
    (706) 845-2020 Fax
    (706) 298-2326 Executive Fax
    diversepower@diversepower.com
    Media contact

    Web sites 
    www.diversepower.com

    Counties Served
    Calhoun, Clay, Harris, Heard, Meriwether, Muscogee, Randolph, Quitman and Troup in Georgia; Chambers in Alabama

    Excelsior EMC

    Headquarters
    P.O. Box 297, 986 SE Broad Street
    Metter, GA 30439-0297
    (912) 685-2115
    (912) 685-5782 Fax
    eemc@excelsioremc.com
    Media contact

    Web Site 
    www.excelsioremc.com

    District Office
    Statesboro, GA 30458
    (912) 764-2123

    Counties Served
    Bryan, Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Jenkins and Tattnall

    Flint Energies

    Headquarters
    P.O. Box 308, 3 S. Macon St.
    Reynolds, GA 31076-0308
    (478) 847-3415
    (478) 847-5173 Fax Reynolds
    (478) 218-5619 Fax Warner Robins
    (478) 988-3559 Fax Service Center
    flintemc@flintemc.com
    Media contact

    Web Site 
    www.flintenergies.com

    Counties Served
    Bibb, Chattahoochee, Crawford, Dooly, Harris, Houston, Macon, Marion, Monroe, Muscogee, Peach, Schley, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Twiggs and Upson

    Grady EMC

    Headquarters
    P.O. Box 270, 1499 U.S. Highway 84 W
    Cairo, GA 39828
    (229) 377-4182
    (229) 377-6298 Fax
    Media contact

    Web Site
    www.gradyemc.com

    Counties Served
    Brooks, Colquitt, Decatur, Grady, Mitchell and Thomas

    GreyStone Power Corporation

    Headquarters
    P.O. Box 897, 4040 Bankhead Hwy.
    Douglasville, GA 30133-0897
    (770) 942-6576
    (770) 942-6053 Fax
    Media contact

    Web Site
    www.greystonepower.com

    District Office
    120 GreyStone Power Boulevard
    Dallas, GA 30157
    770-942-6576
    770-445-8550 Fax

    Counties Served
    Bartow, Carroll, Cobb, Coweta, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton and Paulding

    Habersham EMC

    Headquarters
    6135 Highway 115 West
    Clarkesville, GA 30523
    (706) 754-2114
    (800) 640-6812
    (706) 754-1460 Fax
    forinfo@hemc.net
    Media contact

    Web Site
    www.habershamemc.com

    Branch Office
    Cleveland, GA
    (706) 865-4362
    (800) 640-6812
    (706) 219-3856 Fax

    Counties Served
    Habersham, White, Rabun, Stephens, Lumpkin and Hall

    Hart EMC

    Headquarters
    P.O. Box 250, 1071 Elberton Hwy.
    Hartwell, GA 30643
    (706) 376-4714
    (800) 241-4109
    (800) 486-3277 Fax
    Media contact

    Web Site
    www.hartemc.com

    Counties Served
    Hart, Franklin, Stephens, Elbert and Madison

    Irwin EMC

    Headquarters
    P.O. Box 125, 915 West 4th St.
    Ocilla, GA 31774
    (229) 468-7415
    (229) 468-7654
    (800) 237-3745
    (229) 468-7009 Fax
    Media contact

    Web Site
    www.irwinemc.com

    Counties Served 
    Ben Hill, Berrien, Irwin, Tift, Turner and Wilcox

    Jackson EMC

    Headquarters
    P.O. Box 38, 850 Commerce Hwy.
    Jefferson, GA 30549
    (706) 367-5281
    (706) 367-6102 Fax
    (706) 367-6417 exec.
    Media contact
    Web Site
    www.jacksonemc.com

    District Offices
    P.O. Box 490250
    Lawrenceville, GA 30049-0250
    (770) 963-6166

    P.O. Box 5909
    Gainesville, GA 30504-0909
    (770) 536-2415

    P.O. Box 85
    Hull, GA 30646-0085
    (706) 548-5362

    P.O. Box 38
    Jefferson, GA 30549-0038
    (706) 367-5281

    Counties Served
    Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison, and Oglethorpe

    Jefferson Energy Cooperative

    Headquarters
    P.O. Box 457, 3077 Highway 17 North
    Wrens, GA 30833
    (706) 547-2167
    (877) 533-3377
    (706) 547-5075 Fax
    Media contact

    Web Site
    www.jec.coop

    Area Offices
    3106 Highway 88
    Blythe, Georgia 30805

    1002 Wrens Highway
    Thomson, Georgia 30824

    851 Peachtree St.
    Louisville, Georgia 30434

    Counties Served 
    Burke, Columbia, Emanuel, Glascock, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, McDuffie, Richmond, Warren and Washington

    Little Ocmulgee EMC

    Headquarters
    P.O. Box 150, 26 West Railroad Street
    Alamo, GA 30411
    (912) 568-7171
    (800) 342-1290
    (912) 568-7174 Fax
    Media contact

    Web Site 
    www.littleocmulgeeemc.com

    District Offices
    2337 U.S. 441 South
    Dublin, GA 31021
    (478) 275-2788

    16 S. First Ave.
    McRae, GA 31055
    (229) 868-7895

    Counties Served
    Wheeler, Telfair, parts of Laurens, Dodge and Montgomery

    Middle Georgia EMC

    Headquarters
    P.O. Box 190, 600 Tippettville Road
    Vienna, GA 31092
    (800) 342-0144
    (229) 268-7215 Fax
    (229) 268-7046 Auto Attendant
    kyliejacobs@mgemc.com
    Media contact

    Web Site
    www.mgemc.com

    District Offices
    P.O. Box 504
    Hawkinsville, GA 31036
    (478) 892-3436

    P.O. Box 475
    Rochelle, GA 31079
    (229) 365-2263

    Counties Served
    Dooly, Pulaski, Wilcox, Houston, Turner and Macon

    Mitchell EMC

    Headquarters
    P.O. Box 409, 475 Cairo Rd.
    Camilla, GA 31730
    (229) 336-5221
    (229) 336-7088 Fax
    Media contact

    Web Site 
    www.mitchellemc.com

    District Offices
    Albany, GA 31708
    (229) 436-0070
    Sylvester, GA 31791
    (229) 776-3386

    Counties Served
    Miller, Baker, Worth, Dougherty, Early, Decatur, Turner, Mitchell, Tift, Thomas, Calhoun, Lee, Colquitt and Grady

    North Georgia EMC

    Headquarters
    P.O. Box 1407
    Dalton, GA 30722-1407
    (706) 259-9625 Fax

    1850 Cleveland Hwy.
    Dalton, GA 30721
    (706) 259-9441
    (706) 259-9625 Fax
    Media contact

    Web Site
    www.ngemc.com

    District Offices 
    Fort Oglethorpe, GA
    (706) 866-2231

    Calhoun, GA
    (706) 629-3160

    Trion, GA
    (706) 734-7341

    Counties Served
    Whitfield, Murray, Gordon, Catoosa, Chattooga, Floyd and Walker

    Ocmulgee EMC

    Headquarters
    P.O. Box 669, 5722 Eastman St.
    Eastman, GA 31023
    (478) 374-7001
    (800) 342-5509
    (478) 374-0759 Fax
    Media contact

    Web Site
    www.ocmulgeeemc.com

    Counties Served
    Dodge, Bleckley, Pulaski, Laurens and Telfair

    Oconee EMC

    Headquarters
    P.O. Box 37, 3445 U.S. Highway 80 West
    Dudley, GA 31022
    (478) 676-3777
    (478) 676-4200 Fax
    oemc@oconeeemc.com
    Media contact

    Web Site
    www.oconeeemc.com

    Counties Served
    Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Dodge, Laurens, Twiggs and Wilkinson

    Okefenoke REMC

    Headquarters
    P.O. Box 602
    147 E. Cleveland
    Nahunta, GA 31553
    (912) 462-5131
    (800) 262-5131
    (912) 462-6100 Fax
    okeemc@oremc.com 
    Media contact

    Web Site
    www.oremc.com

    District Offices
    P.O. Box 1229
    Hilliard, FL 32046
    (904) 845-7477
    (904) 845-7137 Fax

    P.O. Box 2530
    Kingsland, GA 31548
    (912) 882-1362
    (912) 882-1624 Fax

    Counties Served 
    Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Glynn, Ware and Wayne in Georgia; Baker & Nassau in Florida

    Diverse Power – Pataula District

    Headquarters 
    P.O. Box 289, 413 Blakely Street
    Cuthbert, GA 39840
    (229) 732-3171; (800) 845-8362
    (229) 732-5191 Fax
    diversepower@diversepower.com
    Media contact

    Web sites 
    www.diversepower.com

    Counties Served
    Calhoun, Clay, Harris, Heard, Meriwether, Muscogee, Randolph, Quitman and Troup in Georgia; Chambers in Alabama

    Planters EMC

    Headquarters
    P.O. Box 979, 1740 Highway 25 North
    Millen, GA 30442-0979
    (478) 982-4722
    (478) 982-4798 Fax
    (509) 752-9804 exec.
    Media contact

    Web Site
    www.plantersemc.com

    District Offices
    231 E. Sixth St.
    Waynesboro, GA 30830
    (706) 554-2422

    846 Buttermilk Road
    Sylvania, GA 30467
    (912) 564-2232

    Counties Served 
    Burke, Jenkins, Screven, Bulloch, Effingham, Emanuel and Richmond

    Rayle EMC

    Headquarters
    P.O. Box 1090, 616 Lexington Ave.
    Washington, GA 30673
    (706) 678-2116
    (706) 678-5381 Fax
    rayleemc@rayleemc.com
    Media contact

    Web Site
    www.rayleemc.com

    District Offices 
    Greensboro, GA 30642
    (706) 453-2268
    Lexington, GA 30648
    (706) 743-8107

    Counties Served 
    Wilkes, Lincoln, Oglethorpe, Greene, Taliaferro, and parts of Hancock, Morgan, Clarke, Madison and Oconee

    Satilla REMC

    Headquarters
    928 GA Highway 32 E, P.O. Box 906
    Alma, GA 31510
    (912) 632-7222
    (912) 632-8572 Fax
    sjohnson@satillaemc.com
    Media contact

    Web Site
    www.satillaemc.com

    District Offices 
    P.O. Box 1023
    Douglas, GA 31534
    (912) 384-1964

    P.O. Box 417
    Hazlehurst, GA 31539
    (912) 375-7765

    P.O. Box 450
    Jesup, GA 31598
    (912) 427-9561

    Counties Served
    Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Brantley, Coffee, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Pierce, Tattnall, Ware and Wayne

    Sawnee EMC

    Headquarters
    543 Atlanta Rd.
    Cumming, GA 30040
    P.O. Box 266
    Cumming, GA 30028
    (770) 887-2363
    (800) 635-9131 metro area only
    (770) 886-8119 Fax
    customerservice@sawnee.com
    Media contact

    Web Site
    www.sawnee.com

    Counties Served
    Forsyth, Fulton, Cherokee, Hall, Dawson, Gwinnett and Lumpkin

    Slash Pine EMC

    Headquarters
    P.O. Box 356, 794 West Dame Avenue
    Homerville, GA 31634
    (912) 487-5201
    (912) 487-2948 Fax
    Media contact

    Web Site
    www.slashpineemc.com

    Counties Served
    Atkinson, Clinch, Lanier, Echols, Ware, Berrien, Lowndes and Charlton

    Snapping Shoals EMC

    Headquarters 
    P.O. Box 509
    Covington, GA 30015
    14750 Brown Bridge Rd.
    Covington, GA 30016
    (770) 786-3484
    (770) 385-2720 Fax
    (770) 385-2750 Customer Service Fax
    general@ssemc.com 
    Media contact

    Web Site 
    www.ssemc.com

    District Offices 
    190 Fairview Road
    Ellenwood, GA 30294

    Counties Served
    Newton, Rockdale, Henry, DeKalb, Butts, Walton, Jasper and Morgan

    Southern Rivers Energy

    Headquarters 
    P.O. Box 40, 1367 Hwy 341 South
    Barnesville, GA 30204
    (770) 358-1383
    (800) 358-1383
    (770) 358-6078 Fax
    Media contact

    Web Site
    www.southernriversenergy.com

    Counties Served
    Bibb, Coweta, Crawford, Lamar, Meriwether, Monroe, Pike, Spalding and Upson

    Sumter EMC

    Headquarters
    P.O. Box 1048, 1120 Felder St.
    Americus, GA 31709
    (229) 924-8041
    (800) 342-6978
    (229) 924-4982 Fax

    Media contact

    Web Site 
    www.sumteremc.com

    District Office 
    P.O. Box 89, 133 Century Road West
    Leesburg, GA 31763
    (229) 759-2291

    District Office
    300 A U.S. Highway 520
    Cusseta, GA 31805
    (706) 989-3323

    Counties Served
    Chattahoochee, Sumter, Webster, Randolph, Terrell, Stewart, Lee, Marion, Schley, Quitman and Dougherty

    Three Notch EMC

    Headquarters
    P.O. Box 367, 116 W. 2nd St.
    Donalsonville, GA 39845
    (229) 524-5377
    (800) 239-5377
    (229) 524-8046 Fax
    Media contact

    Web Site 
    www.threenotchemc.com

    Counties Served 
    Decatur, Early, Miller, Seminole, Clay and Baker

    Tri-County EMC

    Headquarters
    P.O. Box 487, 310 W. Clinton St.
    Gray, GA 31032
    (866) 254-8100
    (478) 986-8100
    (478) 986-4733 Fax
    (478) 986-0004 Administration Fax
    Media contact

    Web Site 
    www.tri-countyemc.com

    District Office 
    112 Recreation Road
    Eatonton, GA 31024
    (706) 485-6122
    (706) 485-6713 Fax

    Counties Served
    Baldwin, Bibb, Jasper, Jones, Morgan, Putnam, Twiggs and Wilkinson

    Tri-State EMC

    Headquarters 
    P.O. Box 68
    McCaysville, GA 30555
    2310 Blue Ridge Drive
    Blue Ridge, GA 30513
    (706) 492-3251
    (706) 492-7617 Fax
    Media contact

    Web Site
    www.tsemc.net

    Counties Served
    Fannin County, GA; Polk County, TN and Cherokee County, NC

    Upson EMC

    Headquarters
    P.O. Box 31, 607 E. Main St.
    Thomaston, GA 30286
    (706) 647-5475
    (706) 647-8545 Fax
    Media contact

    Web Site
    www.upsonemc.com

    Counties Served 
    Upson, Pike, Talbot, Meriwether, Crawford and Taylor

    Walton EMC

    Headquarters 
    P.O. Box 260, 842 U.S. Hwy. 78, NW
    Monroe, GA 30655
    (770) 267-2505
    (770) 267-1223 Fax
    info@waltonemc.com
    Media contact

    Web Site
    www.waltonemc.com

    Counties Served 
    Walton, Gwinnett, Greene, DeKalb, Oconee, Newton, Morgan, Barrow, Clarke and Rockdale

    Washington EMC

    Headquarters
    P.O. Box 598, 258 N. Harris Street
    Sandersville, GA 31082
    (478) 552-2577
    (800) 552-2577
    (478) 552-5552 Fax
    (478) 552-1879 exec.
    wemc@washingtonemc.com 
    Media contact

    Web Site 
    www.washingtonemc.com

    District Offices 
    500 East Hancock St.
    Milledgeville, GA 31061
    (478) 452-1574

    P.O. Drawer F
    Sparta, GA, 31087
    (706) 444-6650

    P.O. Box 381
    Wrightsville, GA 31096
    (478) 864-2593

    Counties Served 
    Baldwin, Emanuel, Glascock, Hancock, Jefferson, Johnson, Laurens, Warren, Washington and Wilkinson

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 

Connect with CBS46