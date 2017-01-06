Utilities urge preparedness for winter storm Helena

The possibility of a winter storm this weekend has the Electric Membership Cooperatives (EMCs) in Georgia bracing for power outages.

Electric co-ops started monitoring weather conditions earlier this week and have a variety of contingency plans in place to address problems associated with ice and snow forming on power lines. This could cause damage and service disruptions.

If the weather becomes severe, the EMCs have prepared trucks with emergency equipment and procured necessary materials such as extra utility poles, wire, connectors, transformers and other supplies frequently used in restoration.

All vital EMC personnel are in place while others are on standby. Key staff are in contact with emergency service providers such as the local EMC,Police, Fire and Public Works.

At this time, EMCs encourage customers to make the following preparations:

Have non-perishable foods on hand such as canned goods, powdered milk, peanut butter, bread and crackers

For those with fireplaces, have kindling and a good supply of wood

For those who plan to use a generator, follow manufacturer’s operating instructions and all safety guidelines to protect utility workers from serious or fatal injuries

Have flashlights, battery-powered lanterns and extra batteries

If you need to report an outage to your utility, here are numbers and websites you can use:

