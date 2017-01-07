Snow, ice causes outages, damage across north Georgia - CBS46 News

LIVE UPDATES

Snow, ice causes outages, damage across north Georgia

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
A tree fell onto a house in Southwest Atlanta after wintry precipitation moved through the area on Friday, January 6, 2017. (SOURCE: WGCL) A tree fell onto a house in Southwest Atlanta after wintry precipitation moved through the area on Friday, January 6, 2017. (SOURCE: WGCL)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Georgians are cleaning up after winter weather blew through the area, downing several trees and knocking out power to many across metro Atlanta.

Check below for live updates, as we get them. Watch CBS46 live on air starting at 4 a.m. We'll be live as we cover the story.

Be sure to share your photos and videos with us! Send photos of what you're seeing to SpotNews@CBS46.com. 

LATEST: 12:40 p.m.

Georgia Power was prepared to respond to service interruptions, restoring power to more than 50,000 customers following the storm. Outages have been primarily due to ice covered trees and limbs falling on power lines.

As of noon. Saturday, there are more than 400 individual cases of damage and approximately 8,000 customers without power statewide. High winds remain in some locations and may cause additional outages throughout the day.

Georgia Power personnel will continue to restore power for customers as quickly and safely as possible.

10:40 a.m.

Tree crashes down onto home on Spalding Drive in Sandy Springs. Sun begins to melt some of the ice on roadways but slick conditions still persist with a number of accidents still being reported. Still a large amount of power outages remain.

Gov. Nathan Deal cautioned Georgians to remain patient and off the roads while state agencies continued working to keep roadways safe, restore power and responding to winter storm damage needs. No fatalities have been reported and the state’s Emergency Operations Command remains open. The State of Emergency remains in effect until 11:59 a.m. Sunday, January 9.

10:10 a.m.

Gov. Nathan Deal cautioned Georgians to remain patient and off the roads while state agencies continued working to keep roadways safe, restore power and responding to winter storm damage needs.

No fatalities have been reported and the state’s Emergency Operations Command remains open. The State of Emergency remains in effect until 11:59 a.m. Sunday, January 9.

“I’m grateful for the cooperation of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMHSA), the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), the Georgia Department of Public Safety, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and other state agencies for their tireless efforts, coordination and cooperation with local authorities. As power begins to be restored and roadways continue to be treated, I urge Georgians to remain cautious, vigilant and patient.”

GDOT said they're restarting the process of treating roads for ice. As there are a lot of roads across affected by the snow, they tell CBS46 the process will take about 6-8 hours.

Drivers are STILL advised to stay off the roads.

9:45 a.m.

Georgia Power said they've restored power to about 36,000 customers after the storm but many are still without power.

Roads continue to be very icy and slippery and officials are warning everyone to stay off the roads throughout north Georgia so that crews can get to downed trees and power lines for repairs.

9 a.m.

Urban cowboys in DeKalb County (the police) wrangled several cows that escaped from their enclosures and sought refuge at a Kroger in Tucker.

A bull didn't go so easily, check out the video here.

About 10,000 people are still without power, with about 20,000 across the entire state facing outages.

If you have an outage to report, here's a link to Georgia Power's Outage Map. We've got a list of other utilities here as well if you need to report a power outage.

7:50 a.m.

There are several road closures throughout the area due to icy conditions.

  • Clairmont at Peachtree Industrial
  • Chamblee Tucker over I-85
  • Lenox Park Bvd
  • Peachtree Industrial at Tilly Mill

 7:30 a.m.

GDOT officials said ice will stay on the roads and they'll continue to treat roads, and are urging drivers to stay off the roads.

They said their temperature sensors in the roads tell them the air and surface temperature of roads and they don't believe we'll get very much above freezing in the coming days.

GDOT is worried that the icing could continue even through Monday. 

Some traffic signals are out in South Fulton County.

3:30 a.m.

MARTA says they'll run their regular schedule throughout the weekend. 

Traffic is slow moving through the downtown connector and on I-75/85 near the Langford Parkway split.

Up north, in Cobb County I-85 at SR 20 will be closed until noon, officials said. 

UPDATE: 5:27 a.m.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport said about 356 flights were canceled due to the snow and Ice impacts across north Georgia.

About 317 flights out of Atlanta have been canceled Saturday.

Also, many of you are sending us photos of damage in your area, as well as snow impacts in your area. Click the links below. 

UPDATE, 5 a.m.

About 10,000 people have reported outages due to the winter storm. If you have an outage to report, here's a link to Georgia Power's Outage Map. We've got a list of other utilities here as well if you need to report a power outage.

It's also important to remember to take care of your pipes, here are some ways to do that.

Finally, space heaters can keep you warm when the power is out, but they can also prove dangerous in situations like this, here's how to keep safe.

UPDATE, 4:38 a.m.

There are a number of accidents and road closures across metro Atlanta. I-75 has been shut down due at I-675 due to an accident, drivers are being diverted to I-675. 

We're keeping you updated after the storm with the scenes across metro Atlanta and North Georgia.

If you find black Ice in Atlanta, officials have asked that you call 311. 

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Weather

Today's Forecast

Today's Forecast Image
  • 91°
  • 74°

The Heat and Humidity stays with us all week...

Storms may ease abit on Thursday and Friday but the high temps will in turn go up!

Thursday:  Partly cloudy skies and hot.  High near 92.  Slight chance of a storm

Friday:  Sun and clouds with a 30% of a storm.  Muggy with a high near 92

Saturday and Sunday:  Clouds and sun with a better chance of afternoon and evening storms with high temps near 90

Don't be caught in bad weather,  download the CBS46 Weather App.   It's free!  Text: CBS46weather to 23765.

6-Day Forecast: Atlanta

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 91°
  • 74°

Partly Cloudy & Hot: 30% T-Storm Chance

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 92°
  • 75°

Partly Sunny & Hot: 40% T-Shower Chance

Saturday
Saturday's Forecast Image
  • 91°
  • 75°

Partly Sunny & Hot; 50% T-Shower Chance

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 90°
  • 73°

Partly Sunny; 40% T-Shower Chance

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 89°
  • 72°

Partly Sunny; 40% T-Shower Chance

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 90°
  • 72°

Partly Sunny; 40% T-Shower Chance

Currently in Atlanta as of

  • 78°(Feels like 80°)
  • Few Clouds
  • Wind: @ 0 mph
  • Barometer: 30.18 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:36:11 am
  • Sunset: 08:49:47 pm
  • Humidity: 76
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

6-Day Forecast: Alpharetta

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 89°
  • 71°

Partly cloudy

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 90°
  • 72°

More sun than clouds

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 91°
  • 72°

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms

Saturday
Saturday's Forecast Image
  • 89°
  • 71°

A few thunderstorms possible

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 70°

Afternoon thunderstorms

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 70°

Mix of sun and clouds

Currently in Alpharetta as of

  • 74°(Feels like 74°)
  • Clear
  • Wind: @ 0 mph
  • Barometer: 30.18 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:34:53 am
  • Sunset: 08:49:53 pm
  • Humidity: 91
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

6-Day Forecast: Marietta

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 72°

Partly cloudy

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 91°
  • 72°

A few clouds

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 91°
  • 73°

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms

Saturday
Saturday's Forecast Image
  • 89°
  • 71°

Scattered thunderstorms

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 88°
  • 70°

Afternoon thunderstorms

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 70°

A few thunderstorms possible

Currently in Marietta as of

  • 76°(Feels like 76°)
  • Clear
  • Wind: @ 0 mph
  • Barometer: 30.18 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:36:20 am
  • Sunset: 08:50:36 pm
  • Humidity: 86
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

6-Day Forecast: Douglasville

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 88°
  • 71°

Partly cloudy

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 91°
  • 72°

Plenty of sun

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 91°
  • 73°

Partly cloudy

Saturday
Saturday's Forecast Image
  • 89°
  • 72°

Scattered thunderstorms possible

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 71°

Afternoon thunderstorms

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 88°
  • 71°

Scattered thunderstorms possible

Currently in Douglasville as of

  • 74°(Feels like 74°)
  • Clear
  • Wind: @ 0 mph
  • Barometer: 30.17 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:37:38 am
  • Sunset: 08:51:15 pm
  • Humidity: 100
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

6-Day Forecast: Lawrenceville

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 89°
  • 72°

Partly cloudy

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 91°
  • 73°

Mostly sunny

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 91°
  • 73°

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms

Saturday
Saturday's Forecast Image
  • 89°
  • 72°

Scattered thunderstorms possible

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 71°

Scattered thunderstorms

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 71°

Mix of sun and clouds

Currently in Lawrenceville as of

  • 82°(Feels like 87°)
  • Clear
  • Wind: @ 0 mph
  • Barometer: 30.15 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:33:52 am
  • Sunset: 08:48:38 pm
  • Humidity: 70
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

6-Day Forecast: Covington

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 89°
  • 73°

Partly cloudy

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 93°
  • 73°

More sun than clouds

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 93°
  • 74°

Times of sun and clouds

Saturday
Saturday's Forecast Image
  • 91°
  • 73°

Afternoon thunderstorms

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 89°
  • 72°

Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 88°
  • 71°

A few thunderstorms possible

Currently in Covington as of

  • 75°(Feels like 75°)
  • Clear
  • Wind: @ 0 mph
  • Barometer: 30.16 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:34:19 am
  • Sunset: 08:47:13 pm
  • Humidity: 89
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

6-Day Forecast: Carrollton

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 69°

Partly cloudy

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 90°
  • 70°

Mix of sun and clouds

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 91°
  • 71°

Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon

Saturday
Saturday's Forecast Image
  • 88°
  • 70°

Scattered thunderstorms

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 86°
  • 70°

Scattered thunderstorms possible

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 69°

Scattered thunderstorms possible

Currently in Carrollton as of

  • 72°(Feels like 72°)
  • Clear
  • Wind: @ 0 mph
  • Barometer: 30.21 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:39:23 am
  • Sunset: 08:52:09 pm
  • Humidity: 96
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

6-Day Forecast: Newnan

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 71°

Partly cloudy

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 91°
  • 71°

Mostly sunny

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 92°
  • 72°

Afternoon thunderstorms

Saturday
Saturday's Forecast Image
  • 89°
  • 72°

A few thunderstorms possible

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 71°

Scattered thunderstorms

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 88°
  • 71°

Scattered thunderstorms

Currently in Newnan as of

  • 75°(Feels like 75°)
  • Clear
  • Wind: SSE @ 3 mph
  • Barometer: 30.18 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:38:45 am
  • Sunset: 08:50:32 pm
  • Humidity: 94
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

6-Day Forecast: Peachtree City

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 88°
  • 69°

Partly cloudy

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 92°
  • 70°

Mostly sunny

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 92°
  • 71°

Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon

Saturday
Saturday's Forecast Image
  • 91°
  • 71°

Scattered thunderstorms possible

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 70°

A few thunderstorms possible

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 88°
  • 70°

A few thunderstorms possible

Currently in Peachtree City as of

  • 72°(Feels like 72°)
  • Clear
  • Wind: @ 0 mph
  • Barometer: 30.17 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:37:49 am
  • Sunset: 08:49:32 pm
  • Humidity: 97
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

6-Day Forecast: Kennesaw

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 88°
  • 71°

Partly cloudy

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 90°
  • 71°

A few clouds

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 91°
  • 72°

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms

Saturday
Saturday's Forecast Image
  • 88°
  • 71°

A few thunderstorms possible

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 69°

Showers and thunderstorms late

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 70°

Scattered thunderstorms

Currently in Kennesaw as of

  • 79°(Feels like 81°)
  • Clear
  • Wind: @ 0 mph
  • Barometer: 30.2 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:36:26 am
  • Sunset: 08:51:24 pm
  • Humidity: 74
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

Regional Conditions

Atlanta
78°
Alpharetta
74°
Marietta
76°
Douglasville
74°
Lawrenceville
82°
Covington
75°
Carrollton
72°
Newnan
75°
Peachtree City
72°
Kennesaw
79°

Connect with CBS46

Real-time Feed from CBS46 Weather