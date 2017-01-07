Snow, ice causes outages, damage across north Georgia

A tree fell onto a house in Southwest Atlanta after wintry precipitation moved through the area on Friday, January 6, 2017. (SOURCE: WGCL)

Georgians are cleaning up after winter weather blew through the area, downing several trees and knocking out power to many across metro Atlanta.

LATEST: 12:40 p.m.

Georgia Power was prepared to respond to service interruptions, restoring power to more than 50,000 customers following the storm. Outages have been primarily due to ice covered trees and limbs falling on power lines.

As of noon. Saturday, there are more than 400 individual cases of damage and approximately 8,000 customers without power statewide. High winds remain in some locations and may cause additional outages throughout the day.

Georgia Power personnel will continue to restore power for customers as quickly and safely as possible.

10:40 a.m.

Tree crashes down onto home on Spalding Drive in Sandy Springs. Sun begins to melt some of the ice on roadways but slick conditions still persist with a number of accidents still being reported. Still a large amount of power outages remain.

Gov. Nathan Deal cautioned Georgians to remain patient and off the roads while state agencies continued working to keep roadways safe, restore power and responding to winter storm damage needs. No fatalities have been reported and the state’s Emergency Operations Command remains open. The State of Emergency remains in effect until 11:59 a.m. Sunday, January 9.

10:10 a.m.

“I’m grateful for the cooperation of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMHSA), the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), the Georgia Department of Public Safety, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and other state agencies for their tireless efforts, coordination and cooperation with local authorities. As power begins to be restored and roadways continue to be treated, I urge Georgians to remain cautious, vigilant and patient.”

GDOT said they're restarting the process of treating roads for ice. As there are a lot of roads across affected by the snow, they tell CBS46 the process will take about 6-8 hours.

Drivers are STILL advised to stay off the roads.

9:45 a.m.

Georgia Power said they've restored power to about 36,000 customers after the storm but many are still without power.

Roads continue to be very icy and slippery and officials are warning everyone to stay off the roads throughout north Georgia so that crews can get to downed trees and power lines for repairs.

9 a.m.

Urban cowboys in DeKalb County (the police) wrangled several cows that escaped from their enclosures and sought refuge at a Kroger in Tucker.

About 10,000 people are still without power, with about 20,000 across the entire state facing outages.

7:50 a.m.

There are several road closures throughout the area due to icy conditions.

Clairmont at Peachtree Industrial

Chamblee Tucker over I-85

Lenox Park Bvd

Peachtree Industrial at Tilly Mill

I-75 SB near the airport remains shut down from the Langford Pkwy exit to the Forest Park exit because of black ice. #StormMode @cbs46 — Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) January 7, 2017

7:30 a.m.

GDOT officials said ice will stay on the roads and they'll continue to treat roads, and are urging drivers to stay off the roads.

They said their temperature sensors in the roads tell them the air and surface temperature of roads and they don't believe we'll get very much above freezing in the coming days.

GDOT is worried that the icing could continue even through Monday.

Some traffic signals are out in South Fulton County.

#StormMode - Two traffic signals are out in South Fulton: Camp Creek Parkway at Old Fairburn Road & Camp Crk Pkwy at Butner Rd; .@cbs46 — PCBS46 (@PCBS46) January 7, 2017

3:30 a.m.

MARTA says they'll run their regular schedule throughout the weekend.

Traffic is slow moving through the downtown connector and on I-75/85 near the Langford Parkway split.

Up north, in Cobb County I-85 at SR 20 will be closed until noon, officials said.

UPDATE: 5:27 a.m.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport said about 356 flights were canceled due to the snow and Ice impacts across north Georgia.

About 317 flights out of Atlanta have been canceled Saturday.

UPDATE, 5 a.m.

It's also important to remember to take care of your pipes, here are some ways to do that.

Finally, space heaters can keep you warm when the power is out, but they can also prove dangerous in situations like this, here's how to keep safe.

UPDATE, 4:38 a.m.

There are a number of accidents and road closures across metro Atlanta. I-75 has been shut down due at I-675 due to an accident, drivers are being diverted to I-675.

If you find black Ice in Atlanta, officials have asked that you call 311.

Report Black Ice to ATL311 by dialing 311 or calling 404-546-7311. We're here 24 hours through Monday #weareheretoserve @Cityofatlanta — Atlanta 311 (@COA311) January 7, 2017

