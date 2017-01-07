Snow, ice causes outages, damage across north Georgia

The Heat and Humidity stays with us all week...
Storms may ease abit on Thursday and Friday but the high temps will in turn go up!
Thursday: Partly cloudy skies and hot. High near 92. Slight chance of a storm
Friday: Sun and clouds with a 30% of a storm. Muggy with a high near 92
Saturday and Sunday: Clouds and sun with a better chance of afternoon and evening storms with high temps near 90
Don't be caught in bad weather, download the CBS46 Weather App. It's free! Text: CBS46weather to 23765.
Partly Cloudy & Hot: 30% T-Storm Chance
Partly Sunny & Hot: 40% T-Shower Chance
Partly Sunny & Hot; 50% T-Shower Chance
Partly Sunny; 40% T-Shower Chance
Partly Sunny; 40% T-Shower Chance
Partly Sunny; 40% T-Shower Chance
Partly cloudy
More sun than clouds
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
A few thunderstorms possible
Afternoon thunderstorms
Mix of sun and clouds
Partly cloudy
A few clouds
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms
A few thunderstorms possible
Partly cloudy
Plenty of sun
Partly cloudy
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Afternoon thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Partly cloudy
Mostly sunny
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms
Mix of sun and clouds
Partly cloudy
More sun than clouds
Times of sun and clouds
Afternoon thunderstorms
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
A few thunderstorms possible
Partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Partly cloudy
Mostly sunny
Afternoon thunderstorms
A few thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms
Partly cloudy
Mostly sunny
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Scattered thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible
Partly cloudy
A few clouds
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
A few thunderstorms possible
Showers and thunderstorms late
Scattered thunderstorms
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Police are investigating after a man was shot by a woman during a confrontation in a Target parking lot.More >
Police are investigating after a man was shot by a woman during a confrontation in a Target parking lot.More >
An internal investigation of the DeKalb County Police Department, initiated by a use of force complaint from an arrest in June, has been reopened after a bystander's video recording of the incident went viral on social media.More >
An internal investigation of the DeKalb County Police Department, initiated by a use of force complaint from an arrest in June, has been reopened after a bystander's video recording of the incident went viral on social media.More >
Actor and hip-hop mogul LL Cool J is asking for help in locating an actress he previously worked with who is allegedly under the influence of drugs and has been seen roaming around Atlanta's east side.More >
Actor and hip-hop mogul LL Cool J is asking for help in locating an actress he previously worked with who is allegedly under the influence of drugs and has been seen roaming around Atlanta's east side.More >
The cost to install the rainbow crosswalks at the intersection of 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue cost the City of Atlanta nearly $200,000.More >
The cost to install the rainbow crosswalks at the intersection of 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue cost the City of Atlanta nearly $200,000.More >