Icy conditions leave many Georgia Power customers in the dark

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

The winter weather that blew through metro Atlanta Friday into Saturday morning have left numerous trees down and several Georgia Power customers without service.

Nearly 10,000 Georgia Power customers in metro Atlanta are offline. Here are the largest pockets of outages in communities across metro Atlanta.

  • 1,700 in Vinings/Buckhead
  • 1,000 SE Atlanta (Decatur/Belvedere)
  • 750: Chamblee/Doraville in Atlanta
  • 500 West Atlanta
  • 100: Dunwoody

Several other outages are being reported in a number of areas. Crews are working diligently to restore service but no restoration times have been posted.

