Icy conditions leave many Georgia Power customers in the dark

Georgia Power has restored service to more than 67,000 customers, or more than 98 percent of all customers, impacted by Winter Storm Helena.

Georgia Power has restored service to more than 67,000 customers, or more than 98 percent of all customers, impacted by Winter Storm Helena.

Georgia Power restores service to 67K customers in less than 24 hours

Georgia Power restores service to 67K customers in less than 24 hours

The winter weather that blew through metro Atlanta Friday into Saturday morning have left numerous trees down and several Georgia Power customers without service.

Nearly 10,000 Georgia Power customers in metro Atlanta are offline. Here are the largest pockets of outages in communities across metro Atlanta.

1,700 in Vinings/Buckhead

1,000 SE Atlanta (Decatur/Belvedere)

750: Chamblee/Doraville in Atlanta

500 West Atlanta

100: Dunwoody

Several other outages are being reported in a number of areas. Crews are working diligently to restore service but no restoration times have been posted.

Click here for additional power outage information.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.