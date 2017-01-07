Atlanta-area residents among those killed, injured in Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting

Olga Woltering, a woman from Marietta was among five people killed in a shooting at the Ft. Lauderdale airport on Friday, January 6, 2017. (SOURCE: WGCL)

A Marietta woman was among five people who were shot dead when a man opened fire on passengers at the Ft. Lauderdale airport on Friday.

Olga Woltering, 84, was at the airport with her husband, Ralph. According to Facebook posts by church members, she and her husband were in Ft. Lauderdale to go on a cruise to celebrate Ralph Woltering's 90th birthday.

"She was always guided by her strong faith in God," Woltering's family said in a statement.

“Olga was one of the most joyful, loving, caring and committed people I have ever met,” the Woltering's parish priest at their church in Marietta, Father Fernando Molina-Restrepo, says in a statement shared with PEOPLE Magazine.

“This is a horrible tragedy for everyone here at Transfiguration, especially because Olga was so loved. May God give consolation to all of the victims of this tragedy and may God give eternal rest to those who died. Especially to our beloved Olga.”

Ralph Woltering escaped serious injury when Esteban Santiago opened fire at the airport Friday afternoon. Santiago would kill five people and injure eight before he was taken into custody.

Suspect took gun out of checked bag

The suspect took a weapon out of a checked bag, loaded it in a bathroom and returned to the scene where he opened fire. He declared the gun in his checked bag, and carried it legally, CNN reported.

Officials have identified the alleged shooter as Esteban Santiago, 26, who carried a military ID. Multiple news sources report he was born in New Jersey. He boarded the plane in Alaska, where his family said he had been living.

He flew through Minneapolis before arriving in Fort Lauderdale on Friday. Police have not determined a motive or why he was in South Florida.

