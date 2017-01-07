Two alarm fire breaks out in Atlanta apartment building

Firefighters search an apartment building Saturday morning after a fire broke out in the overnight hours of January 7, 2017. (SOURCE: WGCL)

Atlanta Fire Rescue worked an apartment fire Saturday morning.

The fire, which started around 7 a.m. on Saturday, was a 2-alarm blaze and authorities said they were in the process of searching the building which is located at 950 Piedmont Ave, NE in Midtown Atlanta.

The fire followed an evening of winter weather and ice the following day.

