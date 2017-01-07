Cows steak out parking lot during winter storm

Police in DeKalb county said they had to corral a group of cows in a Kroger Parking lot on Saturday, January 7, 2017. (SOURCE: DeKalb County Police Twitter)

DeKalb County officials turned into cowboys as they tried to wrangle several cows and a bull that escaped in the area.

According to Twitter, police used shopping carts at a Kroger in Tucker. to corral the group of wayward cattle.

A bull from the same group proved a little harder to wrangle. He moved to an apartment complex across the street. Check out the tweets below.

Urban Cowboys! DKPD and Animal Services attempt to lasso a loose bull in an apartment complex. @DeKalbAnimals pic.twitter.com/D6Mnm4zd3r — DeKalb County Police (@DeKalbCountyPD) January 7, 2017

Have you HERD? DKPD steaks out cows at DeKalb Kroger pic.twitter.com/804DMDGhOP — DeKalb County Police (@DeKalbCountyPD) January 7, 2017

