Cows steak out parking lot during winter storm

Police in DeKalb county said they had to corral a group of cows in a Kroger Parking lot on Saturday, January 7, 2017. (SOURCE: DeKalb County Police Twitter) Police in DeKalb county said they had to corral a group of cows in a Kroger Parking lot on Saturday, January 7, 2017. (SOURCE: DeKalb County Police Twitter)
DeKalb County officials turned into cowboys as they tried to wrangle several cows and a bull that escaped in the area. 

According to Twitter, police used shopping carts at a Kroger in Tucker. to corral the group of wayward cattle.

A bull from the same group proved a little harder to wrangle. He moved to an apartment complex across the street. Check out the tweets below.

Have you seen anything like this after the Winter weather moo-ved through? Send your photos to SpotNews@CBS46.com. 

