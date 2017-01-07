Georgia State student killed in crash on I-75

A 20 year-old Georgia State University student is dead after he was killed in a crash on the northbound lanes of I-75 in Monroe County early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. near mile marker 188.

According to police, 20 year-old Malik Jordan was driving a Lincoln Navigator when he lost control of the vehicle after hitting a patch of ice, skidded off the roadway and struck a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.