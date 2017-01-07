Cool Girls receives $15K grant from Comcast Foundation

Cool Girls' 'Cool Tech' program has received a $15,000 grant from the Comcast Foundation.

"We are excited to continue our great partnership with Cool Girls" said Andy Macke, Vice President of External Affairs at Comcast. "We are particularly proud to support their efforts to develop the technical skills needed for tomorrow's leaders through the 'Cool Tech' program.

Cool Girls serves local girls through partnerships with eight Title 1 schools in DeKalb and Fulton counties. The program provides motivation, encouragement, and reinforcement to help girls make smart choices that deter risky behaviors while giving guidance for positive transformation.

"With funding from the Comcast Foundation, Cool Girls' 'Cool Tech' program has impacted the lives of hundreds of young girls in Atlanta's most at-risk communities," said Tanya Egins, Executive Director at Cool Girls.

Cool Girls was founded in 1989 by Dawn Smith in response to the desperate plight of young girls living in the East Lake Meadows housing community. With the support of Epiphany Episcopal Church and the Urban Training Organization, Smith and several volunteers provided academic support through tutoring and formed a girls-only club where the girls could engage in positive, self-empowering activities.

The Comcast Foundation and Comcast have dedicated more than $240 million in cash and in-kind support to fund digital readiness initiatives nationwide since 2011.

