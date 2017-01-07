Piedmont surgeon sees rise in patients with tendonitis

You can go just about anywhere and the sight of someone holding a handheld device is prevalent. Smartphones and tablets are used by kids and adults alike, and it looks as though the use of these devices wont be declining anytime soon.

But one Atlanta surgeon believes bad tablet and smartphone habits are leading to the increase of patients coming into her practice with tendonitis of the wrist and fingers.

“I have definitely seen an increase in patients coming to me with tendonitis,” says Dr. Jones. “Avid readers who are now holding tablets to read for prolonged periods of time and teens addicted to texting, using just their thumbs, are experiencing fatigue in their hand muscles like never before. It is the sheer volume of these repetitive motions that are leading to the onset of tendonitis.”

Dr. Jones says it is important to put down your smartphone device throughout the day.

“The overuse of electronics is presenting a variety of health problems people did not consider in the past. Hand health is so important in everyday tasks. It should not be compromised for the sake of socializing on a device,” Dr. Jones says.

Dr. Jones says there are five ways a person can avoid over-straining their hands whiles using hand-held devices. They include:

Switch the hand you use to hold your device

Take frequent breaks and avoid periods of prolonged use

Place your device on a tabletop so you don't have to hold it while you type

Use voice-activated messaging whenever possible

If you feel pain, give your smartphone or table a break. Pain could indicate inflammation

For more information on bone, muscle, and joint health, visit the Piedmont Healthcare website.

