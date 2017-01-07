Man's imitation of "southern mama" goes viral

For those of us originally from the south and currently living here, we know that we tend to go overboard at the smallest sighting of snow, sleet, or slush.

In Georgia, the winter weather brought several inches of snow to metro Atlanta, which initiated the early dismissal of schools and companies, as well as long lines and empty shelves at grocery stores.

Although this storm doesn't compare to the winter storms up north, southerners tend to make sure they are overly prepared when it comes to having enough food, gas, and supplies.

Darren Knight, a comedian, took to Facebook to let the world know how "southern mamas' act when they are getting ready for a big snowstorm.

The video has more than 20 million views and has been shared nearly 500,000 times.

Is his portrayal spot on? Or is Darren really over doing it?

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.