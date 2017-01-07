Frigid night ahead - CBS46 News

Frigid night ahead

ATLANTA (CBS46) -

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 12 p.m. Sunday for most of north Georgia. 

Overnight Saturday, temperatures will dip into the single digits in the north Georgia mountains to the low 20s south of the city. Add in the brisk northerly breeze that will blow 15-25 mph overnight, and feels-like temperatures will be between -10 and 5 degrees Sunday morning. 

This is dangerously cold. Make sure to bundle up with layers, hats ans gloves to stay warm. 

The wind dies down after sunrise Sunday and we get a quiet, sunny but cold winter day. 

