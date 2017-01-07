Frigid night ahead

Steamy and Stormy Weekend
Storms start to ramp up for weekend, as well as the humidity too.
Friday: Sun and clouds with a 30% of a storm. Muggy with a high near 91
Saturday and Sunday: Clouds and sun with a better chance of afternoon and evening storms (Saturday 60%-Sunday 40%) with high temps near 90
