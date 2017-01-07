NASA to send first African-American astronaut to International Space Station

NASA will be sending the first African-American astronaut to missions aboard the International Space Station in 2018.

Jeanette Epps, a former CIA technical intelligence officer, will launch on her first spaceflight in May 2018. Epps, along with veteran astronaut Andrew Feustell will travel aboard Expedition 56. Epps will remain on board for Expedition 57.

"Each space station crew brings something different to the table, and Drew and Jeanette both have a lot to offer,” said Chris Cassidy, Chief of the Astronaut Office at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. “The space station will benefit from having them on board.”

Epps earned a bachelor’s degree in physics in 1992 at LeMoyne College in her hometown of Syracuse, New York. She went on to complete a master’s of science in 1994 and a doctorate in 2000 in aerospace engineering from the University of Maryland.

