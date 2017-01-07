3 arrested after body found inside home in Forsyth County

Forsyth County officials have arrested a third suspect in connection to the death of a man found inside a home. The victim, 35-year-old David Eric Guice, was found at a residence on Odyssey Trail.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshall Service Fugitive Task Force and the Banks County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jimmie Lee Winkles, 23, at a home in Banks County.

Tonya Tidwell, 32, and Ryan Spark, 29, were both arrested earlier as well. All three suspects have been charged with aggravated assault and felony murder. They are currently being held at the Forsyth County Detention Center.

