Celebrities flock to White House farewell bash for the Obamas

By La-Keya Stinchcomb, Digital Producer
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. Source: MGN Online President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. Source: MGN Online
President Barack Obama and FLOTUS Michelle have been in the White House for eight years. Friday night the couple said good-bye with a little help from their celebrity friends.

The farewell bash was held in D.C. with dozens of big-name guests, including Meryl Streep, Usher, Tom Hanks and John Legend.

The guest list included a mix of popular entertainers in the world of music and television.

Singer and sister to Beyonce, Solange, provided musical entertainment for the night.

The party went on until 4 a.m., with chicken and waffles served to the early morning attendees. 

Earlier the same day Michelle Obama gave her final speech, which she delivered to commemorate the 2017 School Counselor of the Year. President Obama is scheduled to deliver a farewell address in Chicago on Tuesday.

