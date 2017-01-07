Celebrities flock to White House farewell bash for the Obamas

President Barack Obama and FLOTUS Michelle have been in the White House for eight years. Friday night the couple said good-bye with a little help from their celebrity friends.

The farewell bash was held in D.C. with dozens of big-name guests, including Meryl Streep, Usher, Tom Hanks and John Legend.

Hanging with @iamterrencej & @newscaster and one of my favorite actors ever TOM HANKS!!! who also happens to be sup…

The guest list included a mix of popular entertainers in the world of music and television.

A photo posted by djcassidy (@djcassidy) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:20am PST

Singer and sister to Beyonce, Solange, provided musical entertainment for the night.

A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on Jan 7, 2017 at 9:11am PST

The party went on until 4 a.m., with chicken and waffles served to the early morning attendees.

A photo posted by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jan 6, 2017 at 6:17pm PST

Earlier the same day Michelle Obama gave her final speech, which she delivered to commemorate the 2017 School Counselor of the Year. President Obama is scheduled to deliver a farewell address in Chicago on Tuesday.

