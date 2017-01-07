Georgia Power restores service to 67K customers in less than 24 hours

Georgia Power has restored service to more than 67,000 customers, or more than 98 percent of all customers, impacted by Winter Storm Helena.
The company responded quickly and safely overnight with more than 1,200 personnel working to restore service and repair damage from ice covered trees and limbs falling on power lines.
Nearly half of the customers currently without power lost power after the storm as high winds and icy conditions continued to cause power outages throughout the day.
The company estimates that nearly all customers currently impacted who can take service will have service restored by 10 p.m. Saturday night.
Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
