Georgia State trips S. Alabama 78-77 with 8 straight points

ATLANTA (AP) - Devin Mitchell made only one basket Saturday, but it was the winner as he hit a 3-pointer lifting Georgia State to a 78-77 win over South Alabama.
Georgia State rallied with an 8-0 run over the final 1:13. Mitchell scored all six of his points in the rally, kicking it off with three foul shots, Malik Benlevi added two more from the line as the Panthers (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) closed to 77-75.
Georgia State called time after South Alabama missed and then suffered a turnover, and Mitchell hit the winner from the corner with 11 seconds left.
The Jaguars (8-7, 1-1) broke a 68-68 tie on a Shaq Calhoun layup off a Dederick Lee steal and Ken Williams pushed the lead to 77-70 with a 3-pointer after a Calhoun steal.
Calhoun finished with 20 points and Josh Ajayi 17.
Georgia State's D'Marcus Simonds missed a third straight game with a knee bruise. Benlevi scored 19, Jeff Thomas and Jeremy Hollowell 15 each.
