Family escapes unharmed after chimney fire damages home

A Lawrenceville family is safe after a fire damaged their home, Saturday night.

The fire occurred at a residence in the 2400 block of Cedar Drive, NE.

When crews arrived, they found flames coming from the top of the chimney of the house. The fire caused moderate damage to the chimney and sent slight smoke and water inside the main-living space due to firefighting efforts.

According to officials, the blaze was sparked by a fire in the fireplace that got out of the fire-box and ran the chimney chase.

The residents of the home are temporarily displaced due to the damage.

