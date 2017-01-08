Houston mother finds out husband is cheating, drops 100 pounds

A Houston woman credits a cheating husband for a dramatic weight loss that saw her lose 100 pounds in two years.

According to People magazine, Betsy Ayala had already lost 30 pounds before finding out about her husband's infidelity and went on to lose 70 more, dropping her from a size 22 to a size 8. She had been with the man since she was 17 years-old.

Ayala began trying to lose weight in 2013 and three years later, pictures show a dramatic difference in both her health and attitude. She says she began drinking Herbalife Formula twice a day and says the shakes helped her shed about a pound a week.

In an Instagram post, Ayala says she was overweight for most of her 20's and didn't like going out or even taking pictures. Now she is 34 and can't get enough of the camera.

She says she didn't even care about losing weight at first. Her intention was to eat better and get healthier to set a better example for her daughter.

A photo posted by Betsy Ayala ?? 103 Lbs (@queen_b_b) on Dec 13, 2016 at 10:04am PST

