Despite wicked weather, several species sighted during Audubon Society bird count

The century old tradition of counting birds instead of hunting them for sport is making an unusual comeback inside the Atlanta perimeter.

For years, nobody officially counted birds inside the perimeter. Most assumed there were too many people and too few birds to count.

But that changed four years ago, when Audubon Society members decided to see how just how many species of birds do live in the tree canopy inside the perimeter.

Seventeen year-old Angus Pritchard led the hunt at Inmark Trail Park near Flat Shoals Road in DeKalb County. That is where they found an American Woodcock. It's a rare prize because it is so hard to see as it blends in so well on the forest floor.

In Midtown, Teresa Mayes led a group through Zonolite Park. In the Morningside Nature Preserve off Lenox Road, the Intown birders found enough different sparrows to make the experts stop and check the bird guides.

84 species were spotted during the count but no buzzards were spotted. The birders think the fog probably kept the scavengers grounded.

