Thieves target Gwinnett County firefighters' vehicles

Police in Gwinnett County are looking for the culprits responsible for breaking into the vehicles of firefighters at several stations across the county early Sunday morning.

The personal cars were broken into at four fire stations and a county vehicle was entered at another county building.

Police say a suspicious person was chased by officers at Fire Station 31, but was able to get away.

The stations that were hit were:

Station 5 : Old Norcross Road near Breckinridge Blvd

: Old Norcross Road near Breckinridge Blvd Station 15 : Downtown Lawrenceville

: Downtown Lawrenceville Station 23 : Steve Reynolds Blvd next to Meadow Creek High School

: Steve Reynolds Blvd next to Meadow Creek High School Station 31: Georgia Gwinnett College

Targeted:

Former Station 10: Russel Road at GA 20

This isn't the first time Gwinnett firefighters' vehicles were targeted. Some were also broken into last week at two other fire stations in the county.

Two guns are among the items stolen out of the cars.

Police are stepping up patrols around fire stations and firefighters are being more vigilant. The fire department is also reviewing security measures.

"We’re concerned about the safety of our firefighters and the protection of their personal belongings," said Fire Captain Tommy Rutledge. "We want our personnel to feel safe when they come to work.”

Gwinnett County Police Sgt. Rich Long said, "The police department recognizes and takes note of the type of individual that would target the same people that would come save them from a fire or medical thing without question.”

If you have any information about the break-ins, you are asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

