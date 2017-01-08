Speed possible factor in crash that kills three in SW Atlanta

Three people are dead after the vehicle they were riding in slid off the road and collided with an electric pole before hitting a tree and bursting into flames.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning on Campbellton Road near Niskey Lake Road in southwest Atlanta.

When officers arrived, the vehicle was completely engulfed and may have exploded as debris from the vehicle was found almost 200 feet from the crash scene.

An officer parked at a gas station in the area observed a vehicle matching the description traveling at a high rate of speed moments before the crash.

The three people inside the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

No identities have been released, pending notification of relatives.

The crash knocked out power to several residents in the area, including Clarence Robinson, who saw the car on fire from his house.

"I heard a big bang, like an explosion and I got up out the bed and looked out the window and I saw a fire."

