At least 1 confirmed dead in Smyrna house fire

At least one person is confirmed dead and Cobb County fire officials say there could be more following a fire at a home in Smyrna Sunday afternoon.

Cobb County Fire Department Lieutenant Dan Dupree says the fire started at a home on the 1500 block of Old Concord Road in Smyrna. The area is just to the west of the Dobbins Air Reserve Base in the Fair Oaks neighborhood.

The aftermath of a tragic fire on Old Concord Rd. in Smyrna that left 1 person dead @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/oJERzW8Pv2 — Natalie Rubino (@NatalieCBS46) January 8, 2017

Dupree says one person is confirmed dead and there could be others. Crews are on scene assessing the damage.

It is unclear what started the fire.

