Woman shot on I-285 SB in Atlanta

Police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman while she was driving on the interstate.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the woman left Perimeter Mall area and got onto I-285 SB. Somewhere between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Cascade Road, several shots were fired at the driver's side of the vehicle. The female victim was struck twice.

The victim exited the interstate and flagged down an officer at a Texaco on Campbellton Road. She was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.

At this time, police have not identified a suspect.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.