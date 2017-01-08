Car wash burns to the ground in Riverdale - CBS46 News

Car wash burns to the ground in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, GA (CBS46) -

A car wash in Riverdale burned to the ground Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 400 block of Highway 138.

The business was closed at the time of the fire.

According to authorities, maintenance was in the process of trying to warm pipes when something went wrong and the business caught on fire.

