Wal-Mart's first African-American CEO to leave position in February

Rosalind Brewer, the first African-American chief executive at Wal-Mart Stores Inc., will leave the company next month, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Brewer, 54, is the longest serving CEO of Sam's Club, Wal-Mart's wholesale chain. She has served five years in her current position.

John Furner, who currently serves as Sam's Club's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, will succeed Brewer.

According to the company's website, before joining Wal-Mart, Brewer worked for Kimberly-Clark Corporation for 22 years, starting as a scientist and eventually becoming president of the Global Nonwovens Sector in 2004. She earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Spelman College. She attended the Advanced Management Program at The Wharton School and the Director’s College at the University of Chicago School of Business/Stanford School of Law.

Brewer joined Wal-Mart in 2006. She will leave the company February 1.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.